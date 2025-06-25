Full Details for Diablo IV Season 9 Unveiled With Early Patch Notes

Diablo 4 fans have had mixed feelings about the current Belial’s Return season. Some loved seeing an iconic boss return, while others wanted a bit more from the event. No matter where you landed with Season 8, we’ll get a fresh start soon when Season 9 arrives in Diablo 4, bringing in new seasonal and permanent content. The new Sins of the Horadrim season arrives in Diablo 4 on July 1st. However, ahead of the season, Blizzard has unveiled the full details for what players can expect.

After many previews and the 2.3.0 Public Test Realm experience, Blizzard is ready to reveal the full details for Diablo 4 Season 9. Along with a new gameplay trailer for the Sins of the Horadrim season, Blizzard released an extensive blog post that serves as a sort of early patch notes for Season 9. The post highlights what’s to come with the new seasonal questline, Horadric spells, Escalating Nightmares, and more. To get a sense of the Season 9 vibes, check out the new gameplay trailer for Sins of the Horadrim below:

The official patch notes for Season 9 won’t arrive until a bit closer to the July 1st start date. However, this latest Blizzard blog post really breaks down the nitty-gritty details for what players can expect from Diablo 4‘s newest season. This includes specific notes on what has been adjusted following the Season 9 PTR, so gamers who participated can see whether their specific feedback was implemented.

Diablo 4 Season 9 Early Patch Note Highlights

The massive Season 9 blog post from Blizzard really digs into the details for what’s coming with the July 1st update. For a full read of everything shared by the developers, you can check out the official post. If you want the TL;DR, I’ll break down the basics of what’s new in this latest Season 9 preview.

First off, Blizzard is pulling back the curtain on the new questline for Diablo 4 Season 9. We now know that Sins of the Horadrim will take players to the Cerrigar region, where they’ll align with Druid Bryona as they contend with the powerful Horadric Mage Donan. Players will work to discover and purge relics tainted by Astaroth’s blood to prevent them falling into demonic hands. The seasonal quest content will unlock the Horadric Wayfinder, which is how you’ll uncover the Horadric Strongrooms in the Nightmare Dungeons.

Blizzard also goes into a great deal of detail about the new Horadric Spells, which have been a popular topic in prior Season 9 previews. The overview breaks down different catalysts, infusions, and jewels that will help players shape their own spells.

For those wondering, there are a few tweaks to make the final Nightmare Escalation boss more challenging. Specifically, Astaroth will sometimes have even tougher affixes to up the ante, something many gamers requested during the Season 9 PTR.

The overview infographic for Diablo 4 Season 9

The Season 9 update for Diablo 4 also brings in new unique items for each class, as noted below:

Barbarian – Hooves of the Mountain God boots

Druid – Rotting Lightbringer Two-Handed Weapon

Necromancer – The Hand of Naz Gloves

Rogue – Deathmask of Nirmitruq helm

Sorcerer – Ophidian Iris Amulet

Spiritborn – Balazan’s Maxtlatl Pants

We also got a deeper look at the next Battle Pass and Premium Battle Pass Reliquaries. The general Battle Pass Reliquary is available for all players and will offer an Eventine Mount, Nightslayer’s Barding Munt Armor, and the Door of the iron Demon Town Portal. As for the Premium Battle Pass, it will include additional armor, a Scapegoat pet, and more.

Players will also be able to unlock Season Journey Blessings, with the following options available:

Urn of Curiosities: Boost the chance of receiving a second item when purchasing from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Urn of Glyphs: Grants a chance to earn an extra upgrade when improving glyphs.

Urn of Escalation: Boosts the chances of finding additional Gear items in Astaroth’s rewards.

Urn of Remnants: Boosts the number of Horadric Phials found in a Horadrim’s Locket.

Urn of Strongrooms: Boosts the chance of finding an additional Escalation Sigil in Horadric Strongrooms.

Clearly, there’s a lot of new content to come when Diablo 4 Season 9 arrives on July 1st. Based on this preview blog post, those official patch notes are going to be a sight to behold when they arrive, likely later this week.