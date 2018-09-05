Diablo III Eternal Collection will have amiibo support, Blizzard has revealed (via Shacknews) during PAX West 2018.

Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t divulge any specifics about amiibo support in the game, so for the moment, it isn’t clear how said support will manifest in the actual game.

Hopefully this means we will get some type of Diablo amiibo that can be used in-game, and then stored on a shelf next to Toad and Falco Lombardi as nature intended. What would be even wilder is some type of cross-amiibo support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just imagine this: you’re playing Diablo III, on the Nintendo Switch, as Waluigi. Game of the year material, right there. But there’s zero chance of that happening. If there is cross-amiibo support it will be with the Zelda series, which is already tied to the game as “exclusive Nintendo Switch content.”

Diablo III Eternal Collection is poised to release on Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. It is currently already available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: