Diablo III Eternal Collection Will Have Amiibo Support

Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t divulge any specifics about amiibo support in the game, so for the moment, it isn’t clear how said support will manifest in the actual game.
Hopefully this means we will get some type of Diablo amiibo that can be used in-game, and then stored on a shelf next to Toad and Falco Lombardi as nature intended. What would be even wilder is some type of cross-amiibo support.
Just imagine this: you’re playing Diablo III, on the Nintendo Switch, as Waluigi. Game of the year material, right there. But there’s zero chance of that happening. If there is cross-amiibo support it will be with the Zelda series, which is already tied to the game as “exclusive Nintendo Switch content.”
Diablo III Eternal Collection is poised to release on Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. It is currently already available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Raise Some Hell – Ages ago, angels and demons birthed your world in a forbidden union. Now they’ve come to claim it. Stand tall among Sanctuary’s meek and wicked to battle walking corpses, horrifying cultists, fallen seraphs, and the Lords of Hell. When the High Heavens and the Burning Hells war, humanity must be its own salvation.
- Unholy Trinity – The Diablo III game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack are all part of the Eternal Collection: 7 classes, 5 acts, and seasons’ worth of demon-smashing.
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives – Discover pieces of Zelda’s world in Sanctuary. The Eternal Collection on Switch includes the Cucco companion pet, a Triforce portrait frame, and an exclusive transmogrification set that will let your heroes sport Ganondorf’s iconic armor. You’ll also receive unique cosmetic wings.
- Defy the Darkness – You’re a surrounded world’s only defense against Heaven and Hell. Arm yourself with a Joy-Con or the Pro Controller, and choose from 7 dark fantasy classes, each with its own way to slay.
- Eternal Replayability – Evil is never vanquished forever. Whether you’re testing yourself against new difficulty settings, playing through the epic story campaign, searching for the perfect skill combo, expanding your collection of gear, racing through random dungeons, or traveling Sanctuary anew each season, you’ll always have a fresh challenge to seek out.
- Assemble the Perfect Arsenal – As you charge through Diablo III’s five story acts, you’ll collect gear from Sanctuary’s furthest reaches, including legendary items that change your entire playstyle and armor sets that provide dynamic bonuses as you uncover more pieces.
- Your Path to Power – Diablo III’s power-building system is flexible enough for an afternoon or a full season. Push back the Burning Hells with spears, storms, and zombie dogs—over 800 unique abilities to unlock and master. Turn fire into lightning, split your magic blasts, and change your skills to create devastating power combinations.
- It’s Dangerous to Go Alone – Jump into local, action-RPG multiplayer with up to three friends, and crush demons from your comfiest couch cushions, no internet required—or fill out the ranks of your party online. You can play Diablo III shared-screen on a single Nintendo Switch, remotely on up to four Nintendo Switch consoles, or combine TV and handheld play.