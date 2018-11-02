‘Diablo III: Eternal Collection’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Now Available

When it comes to Nintendo Switch bundles, you have five main options at the moment: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eeevee!, Fortnite, Mario Tennis Aces, and Diablo III. If you fall firmly into the Diablo III camp, today is the day to make your move.

Indeed, the Diablo III: Eternal Collection is available on the Nintendo Switch starting today, November 2nd. Today is also the day that you can pick up the GameStop exclusive Diablo III: Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch bundle for $359.99 with free shipping. If decide to go for it, you won’t regret it. Here’s what’s inside:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Diablo III: Eternal Collection contains the full classic game, as well as all of its expansion content: Rise of the Necromancer and Reaper of Souls. In addition, fans who play the Nintendo Switch version will receive in-game items that are only available on Nintendo’s hit console. These in-game bonuses include a variety of items from The Legend of Zelda series, including Ganondorf Transmog Armor, a companion Cucco pet and a Golden Triforce Portrait Frame.”

If you are unfamiliar with Diablo III, the eShop listing offers the following description:

Unholy Trinity

The Diablo III game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack are all part of the Eternal Collection: 7 classes, 5 acts, and seasons’ worth of demon-smashing.

Defy the Darkness

You’re a surrounded world’s only defense against Heaven and Hell. Arm yourself with a Joy-Con or the Pro Controller, and choose from 7 dark fantasy classes, each with its own way to slay.

Eternal Replayability

Evil is never vanquished forever. Whether you’re testing yourself against new difficulty settings, playing through the epic story campaign, searching for the perfect skill combo, expanding your collection of gear, racing through random dungeons, or traveling Sanctuary anew each season, you’ll always have a fresh challenge to seek out.

Assemble the Perfect Arsenal

As you charge through Diablo III’s five story acts, you’ll collect gear from Sanctuary’s furthest reaches, including legendary items that change your entire playstyle and armor sets that provide dynamic bonuses as you uncover more pieces.

Your Path to Power

Diablo III’s power-building system is flexible enough for an afternoon or a full season. Push back the Burning Hells with spears, storms, and zombie dogs—over 800 unique abilities to unlock and master. Turn fire into lightning, split your magic blasts, and change your skills to create devastating power combinations.

It’s Dangerous to Go Alone

Jump into local, action-RPG multiplayer with up to three friends, and crush demons from your comfiest couch cushions, no internet required—or fill out the ranks of your party online. You can play Diablo III shared-screen on a single Nintendo Switch, remotely on up to four Nintendo Switch consoles, or combine TV and handheld play.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.