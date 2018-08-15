Diablo III Coming to Switch, Leaked Article Reveals Ganondorf as Playable Character

There have been rumors for months now about Diablo III coming to the Nintendo Switch. Even the team over at Blizzard had fun with fueling those specific fires, though they later denied it like the cheeky team they are. Now a leaked article not only seems to confirm the Nintendo Switch port, but also some of the incredible Nintendo-exclusive content on the way as well!

The linked article was posted over on Resetera in probably one of the bigger “oops” in gaming journalism this year. Forbes wrote an entire feature confirming the coming port, the different exclusive content, and even a price point. With BlizzCon still on the way for this year, it is likely that the reveal was slated for then — though with a leak this big, the publisher might have to rethink their time table.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the article, the Switch version will be called the Eternal Collection and will include both Reaper of Souls and the Rise of the Necromancer expansions. Not only that, but the smaller content drops will also all be included. The Eternal Collection is said to retail for $59.99 and will bring with it a Legend of Zelda cosmetic armor set, a hilarious chicken pet, an appropriate Tri-Force portrait, and an Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings set.

The hybrid console will feature up to 4 player co-op, both locally and globally. Local co-op won’t require an internet connection either, so it will be a great way for fellow Diablo fans to band together.

Could you imagine tromping around as Ganondorf in the world of Diablo?! Though it’s not the Diablo 4 news many were hoping for, this has been a rumor a long time in the making with a very passionate fan following. This is about to make a lot of people happy, especially with how accessible the Nintendo Switch platform really is.

And who knows? BlizzCon is still a few months away and the team over at Blizzard have already confirmed that there are several Diablo projects in the works. A fourth installment could very well be on the way!

Thoughts on the amazing new Nintendo Switch content that will be coming with the alleged Diablo III port? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what else you’d like to see from the Big N and Blizzard!