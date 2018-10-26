‘Diablo III’ for Nintendo Switch Won’t Require Online Service for Seasons

Now that Diablo III for the Nintendo Switch is almost here, fans are getting ready to take to the highly addictive fantasy game once more but this time – on the go. With the Nintendo Switch Online service putting a slightly more expensive spin on the hybrid gaming experience, it’s understandable that many would be concerned about the Diablo journey as well.

There seems to have been some confusion regarding what is and isn’t required regarding the Online Service. Luckily, Blizzard is here to give a definitive answer for what players want to know. What part of Diablo III needs the Online service?

According to Blizzard, “I see there’s some confusion about the necessity of the Nintendo Switch Online service in relations to the upcoming Diablo 3: Eternal Collection. To clarify, access to playing Seasons does not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, access to online multiplayer does. This is identical to the way gameplay features function for the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Diablo 3 as well. Hope this makes the situation more clear!”

So yes, the Online Service is required, but not for the Seasons mode. Before the upset, keep in mind that it’s worked exactly in this same way on Xbox and PlayStation as well, so it’s not that odd to see Nintendo follow suit.

Diablo III for the Nintendo Switch – The Eternal Collection – arrives on November 2nd! You can read our full hands-on impressions right here for both docked and undocked versions of the game.

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival, “Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”