Diablo III Season 13 Now Live, Here is Everything New

Diablo III is on its 13th season and like every new season before it, it comes with its own wave of new cosmetic rewards for players to earn. Get ready to gear up for the Season Journey, because some of these rewards are too good to pass up for hardcore Diablo fans.

There are new portraits to earn in addition to the Helm and Shoulders slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set. Don’t worry about the blood on the bear, it’s not yours. At least we don’t think:

According to the Diablo site:

Players who have not yet earned a total of four stash tabs via the Season Journey can still unlock an additional one by completing the following tasks at the Conqueror tier:

Complete a Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes

Complete Greater Rift 60 solo

Kill Greed on Torment XIII

Kill Cydaea on Torment XIII in under 15 seconds

Reforge a Legendary or Set item

Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater Legendary Gem

Level three Legendary Gems to 55

Complete two Conquests

Conquests are also being rotated with Sprinter and Speed Racer both returning. Lionhearted and Divinity will also be coming back as well as Curses, Stars Align, The Thrill, Super Human, Masters of Sets, and Masters of the Universe.

Before you get started though, this is what you need to know about Haedrig’s Gift, courtesy of Blizzard:

Finally, just as before, you’ll get a shiny new Class Set courtesy of Haedrig’s Gift for completing certain chapters in the Season Journey. We’ve listed the available Sets below. For those new to Seasons, here’s how it works:

Completing Chapters 2, 3, and 4 of the Season Journey will reward you with three Haedrig’s Gifts. Each Gift contains a few pieces from one of your Class Sets. Players can only unlock one Class Set in this manner per Season across Hardcore and Non-Hardcore, so choose wisely!

The set you will receive depends on the Class of the character you’re playing when you open each Haedrig’s Gift. To collect a full Class Set, you’ll need to open all three on the same character.

Here are the sets granted by Haedrig’s Gift in Season 13:

Barbarian – Might of the Earth



Crusader – Thorns of the Invoker



Demon Hunter – The Shadow’s Mantle



Monk – Monkey King’s Garb



Necromancer – Grace of Inarius



Witch Doctor – Raiment of the Jade Harvester



Wizard – Firebird’s Finery

Season 3 is now live.