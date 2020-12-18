Diablo Immortal Launches Free Technical Alpha, but Not for Everyone

✖

Diablo Immortal just launched its first free-to-play technical alpha this week which is great news for those who have phones and want to try the mobile game out. The only bad news with this test is that like most alphas and betas for mobile games, it’s only available in a limited area. Those in Australia who expressed interest in the test by pre-registering can try out Diablo Immortal now, but those who aren’t in that region will have to wait and see if an expanded preview opportunity is available or simply wait for the game’s full release.

Blizzard Entertainment kicked off the technical alpha in Australia this week with a post on the Blizzard site to give some insights into what’s being tested this time. Included in the technical alpha are the Barbarian, Wizard, Monk and Demon Hunter classes which make up four of the six playable classes the game will launch with. The other two classes rounding out the six are the Crusader and Necromancer.

The journey begins with the #DiabloImmortal limited Technical Alpha launch in Australia. Here's what you need to know. 👇 📜 Details: https://t.co/vR3Yw8nyJd pic.twitter.com/n7TQO1rDwB — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) December 17, 2020

“This is an early look at Diablo Immortal—an exciting new chapter in our action role-playing game series, telling an original story that takes place between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III,” the overview of the technical alpha said. “It will feature intense, visceral combat; highly replayable dungeons; deep progression and itemization; and a host of never-before-seen monsters. Diablo Immortal also reimagines the dark, gothic realm of Sanctuary as a sprawling massively multiplayer world filled with deadly things hellbent on killing you.”

Even if you can’t play in the technical alpha for now, you can look forward to playing the full game when it releases at little risk of lost investment beyond however many hours you put into the game. That’s because when Diablo Immortal launches, it’ll be a free-to-play title. People assumed that already, but the Q&A about the technical alpha’s launch confirmed as much while pointed out that it’s the first Diablo title to be available that way. It also won’t limit players’ game time in any way, so players can look forward to playing Diablo Immortal without being inhibited by mobile gimmicks that ask players to come back later or shell out money to keep playing.

Diablo Immortal’s technical alpha is now available in a limited capacity to those in Australia.