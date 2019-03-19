‘Die Hard’ Board Game Announced

Get ready to play the greatest Christmas board game of all time, because Die Hard is getting its own board game adaptation. USAopoly, which now brands itself as “The OP,” just announced Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist Board Game, which will be released in the spring. While there aren’t too many details announced, the game is billed as a “one vs. many” game where one player controls John McClane while everyone else plays as Hans Gruber and his merry band of robbers/murderers. The new game will take about 20 minutes to play and requires 3-8 players. You can check out the box art below:

Now we’ve got a board game, HO-HO-HO. Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist Board Game is Coming Soon! The OP is bringing you the first tabletop game based on the ’88 classic. [link] #HappyBirthdayBruce #YKYMF #TheOP25 #DieHardBoardGame pic.twitter.com/P3HpmznWah — TheOP (@USAopoly) March 19, 2019

The OP is known mostly for producing licensed versions of games like Clue or Monopoly, but they’ve also had success producing games based on the world of Harry Potter and original games themed around Marvel superheroes and movies. The OP is also one of the board game companies that can consistently get their games on mainstream retail store shelves, so expect Die Hard to be a pretty big deal later this year.

The “one vs. many” genre of board games usually involves a group of heroes battling it out against a single powerful villain. It’s pretty cool that Die Hard is reversing that trend, and it’ll be pretty interesting to see how McClane fares against a team of heavily armored European villains. Will McClane have access to the duct system to escape threats, and will he be hindered by a lack of shoes? We’ll have to wait for more information about the game later this year.