Digimon Expo 2025 Dates Confirmed, Likely Bringing Time Stranger Updates & More

It’s been a big year for Digimon fans hungry for new video games from the franchise. First, the announcement of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, bringing the beloved series of Digimon video games back from a lengthy hiatus. Then, a new Digimon mobile game, Alysion, was unveiled, though the timeline on that one is still a bit unclear. Now that Bandai Namco has announced the dates for Digimon Expo 2025, it’s likely gamers can expect more info on these projects in the near future.

Digimon Expo is an annual in-person event celebrating all things Digimon, featuring the anime, video games, card games, and, of course, merch. This year’s Digimon Expo has been officially announced for September 20th and 21st in Tokyo Dome City. While this year’s previous big Digimon event, Digimon Con, did feature a simultaneous live stream, nothing like that has officially been confirmed for Digimon Expo. That said, big Digimon news will be shared at the event and make its way to fans outside Japan one way or another.

Still from the Digimon alysion teaser trailer

Although the full schedule has not yet been revealed, it’s quite likely we’ll get more information about Digimon Story: Time Stranger during the event. After all, the game is expected to release in 2025. So, barring any big delays, it’s likely Bandai will have something to share about the game during this big annual Digimon event. Whether the company plans to wait until then to reveal the highly-awaited release date for Digimon Story: Time Stranger remains to be seen.

But gaming fans could well have more than just Time Stranger updates to look forward to during Digimon Expo this year. After revealing that the mobile game Alysion was in the works, the company hasn’t said much else about the project. So, it’s quite possible that Bandai Namco will have more to say about the mobile game during its annual Digimon celebration, as well.

For those who enjoy the card game and anime, those elements of the IP will surely be celebrated during the event, as well. Clearly, September 20th and 21st are going to be exciting days for the Digimon fandom. Bandai Namco plans to reveal additional details about 2025’s Digimon Expo on June 26th, so stay tuned for more info on what to expect from this year’s event.

