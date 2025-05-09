Digimon Story: Time Stranger Still Has No Release Date & Fans Are Worried

For Digimon fans, the news about a new Digimon Story game was a standout during PlayStation’s State of Play. The cinematic trailer showed off some of what fans can expect from Digimon Story: Time Stranger, the newest installment in a beloved video game series. Since the game’s initial announcement, Bandai has shared bits and pieces of additional info, including character reveals and updates about various Digimon who will appear in the game. But as 2025 marches on, Digimon fans are starting to notice one key detail is still missing – the actual release date for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. And in a time where many games get delayed before seeing the light of day, that has fans concerned.

Of course, many exciting games are announced without any clear indication of when they’ll be released. Hollow Knight: Silksong fans know the wait for news well, but in this case, gamers have something of a timeline to work with. Digimon Story: Time Stranger is currently set to release in 2025, per the official website. When in 2025, however, is anyone’s guess. Retailers who have the game listed note a December 31st release, a notorious placeholder date when the actual release is still unknown. With a new Pokemon game on the way this year, many fans think Digimon is about to miss its window for a successful launch if it doesn’t pull the trigger on Time Stranger soon.

Many fans consider Pokemon to be Digimon’s main competition, thanks to their somewhat similar monster-collecting premises. So, many are wondering where things will shake out with these two games expected to come out in 2025. Notably, Pokemon Legends Z-A doesn’t have a confirmed release date either, with it slated for “late 2025.” Pokemon isn’t known to delay its games once they’ve been publicly announced, so most fans think we’ll see Legends Z-A sometime in November. That’s typically the timeframe for new Pokemon main series releases, and for Digimon fans, that’s raised some concerns about the plan for Time Stranger.

If Digimon Story: Time Stranger wants to beat Pokemon to the punch, it would need to come out ahead of November. For some fans, that doesn’t leave a lot more room for a release date announcement, as we’ve already in May. With big games like GTA 6 and cozies like Tales of the Shire being pushed back, not having a confirmed date leaves some Digimon fans wondering if the new game will actually come out in 2025 at all. However, there’s good reason to remain hopeful at this stage.

For starters, we certainly haven’t had radio silence from the game.The @digimon_games account on X frequently shares new teasers featuring some of the Digimon who will appear in Time Stranger. These updates have been coming every few days at this point, suggesting that Bandai doesn’t want fans to forget the game is on the way. That could well be a suggestion that Time Stranger is right on track for a 2025 release, even if it has some fans saying, “Can’t wait for the Releasedatemon trailer.”

There’s also the fact that Bandai waited for a big showcase for the game’s launch trailer. This could be an indicator that we won’t have a release date reveal for Digimon Story: Time Stranger until the right opportunity arrives. For many fans, the next logical occasion to unleash the news would be Summer Game Fest. This massive event hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will take place on June 6th this year, and could be the perfect time for Digimon Story: Time Stranger to hype a late summer/early fall release for the game.

Waiting for a new entry in a beloved game franchise can be a struggle. But for now, the lack of concrete details about Digimon Story: Time Stranger‘s release date doesn’t mean we won’t see the game in 2025. Bandai Namco’s website still lists the game as coming out in 2025, and those frequent Digimon reveals sure look like the work of a game that’s still on track. Hopefully, we’ll have an exact date for Time Stranger soon enough.