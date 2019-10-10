New Digimon Game Now Available for Free

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to arrive on Nintendo Switch next month, but before that can happen, a new Digimon game has released into the wild and is now available to download. More specifically, Digimon ReArise has released onto mobile phones, and is now available to download on both iOS and Android devices. Best yet, it’s free, and apparently pretty good. At the moment of publishing, the game has a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 4,800 reviews on the App Store. And to celebrate the successful release, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for the game showing off what’s about.

Bandai Namco pitches Digimon ReArise as a “friendship Digivolving RPG,” where an unknown Digimon called Herissmon randomly appears on your smartphone. As this happens, a mysterious force known as “Spirals” attack. You can read more about the game, below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

A story connecting Digimon and Tamers: A completely original story that follows Tamers and Digimon as they grow and deepen their friendships. Brand new characters designed and illustrated by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, one of the original character designers from the Digimon animated series!

A completely original story that follows Tamers and Digimon as they grow and deepen their friendships. Brand new characters designed and illustrated by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, one of the original character designers from the Digimon animated series! Nurturing Digimon-Tamer friendships through shared moments: Watch your Digimon interact and play together in your custom DigiTown. Connect with other Tamers and work toward common goals.

Watch your Digimon interact and play together in your custom DigiTown. Connect with other Tamers and work toward common goals. Test the strength of your bonds in battle: Build a personalized Digimon team and prove the power of your friendship in real-time battles of up to 5v5! Go head-to-head in the Battle Park or team up with fellow Tamers against powerful Digimon in Clash Battles.

Build a personalized Digimon team and prove the power of your friendship in real-time battles of up to 5v5! Go head-to-head in the Battle Park or team up with fellow Tamers against powerful Digimon in Clash Battles. Train and care for your Digimon: Help your Digimon work out, listen to their unique requests, and unlock the path to Digivolution. If you grow close and strong enough, they might even Mega Digivolve!

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. That said, if you’re looking for a more console Digimon experience, well one is coming in 2020 via Digimon Survive, which is a visual novel meets strategy RPG coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can find more media and information on it by clicking right here.