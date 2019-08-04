Digimon ReArise Coming West This Year

Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon ReArise is coming west this year via iOS and Android devices sometime, though when exactly, hasn’t been divulged. As you may know, the smartphone game first launched in Japan in 2018, where it’s been quite popular. In addition to announcing the game is coming west, Bandai Namco has also opened up pre-registrations on both the App Store and Google Play.

To accompany the news, Bandai Namco has also released a brand-new trailer for the RPG, though it doesn’t really show off what the game is really about. In the game, an unknown Digimon calling itself Herissmon appears in your phone, which is then followed by a sudden attack by Spirals, who are described as a “mysterious force.”

As mentioned above, the trailer doesn’t really do a good job at revealing what the game is about. So, if you want to know more, you can read the official rundown of key features below:

A story connecting Digimon and Tamers A completely original story that follows Tamers and Digimon as they grow and deepen their friendships. Brand new characters designed and illustrated by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, one of the original character designers from the Digimon animated series!

Nurturing Digimon-Tamer friendships through shared moments Watch your Digimon interact and play together in your custom DigiTown. Connect with other Tamers and work toward common goals.

Test the strength of your bonds in battle Build a personalized Digimon team and prove the power of your friendship in real-time battles of up to five-versus-five! Go head-to-head in the Battle Park or team up with fellow Tamers against powerful Digimon in Clash Battles.

Train and care for your Digimon Help your Digimon work out, listen to their unique requests, and unlock the path to Digivolution. If you grow close and strong enough, they might even Mega Digivolve!



Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a Digimon console game that’s more fully-fledged, story-driven, and feature-packed, then you may want to check out Digimon Survive, a visual novel game meets tactics game meets RPG. You can read more about it and the latest news around it by clicking right here.