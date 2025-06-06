Digimon Fans Disappointed About New Digimon Story: Time Stranger Detail

At long last, we finally have a confirmed release date for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. This game is headed our way this October, shortly before Pokemon Legends Z-A, making it a big month for iconic creature collecting series. Much of what we’ve seen so far, including Digimon reveals and gameplay footage, has fans excited for this new adventure in the digital world. However, new information about platform-specific performance for Digimon Story: Time Stranger has tempered expectations for some gamers.

Shortly after the exciting new release date trailer, Bandai Namco updated both the English and the Japanese websites for the game. While the English website mostly just includes new pre-order details, the Japanese site has already revealed technical specs for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The new info includes details about how the game is expected to perform on various platforms, and it’s a bit less impressive than some gamers expected.

Here are the full specs as revealed on the Digimon Story website:

PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X|S Steam Resolution PS5 and PS5 Pro: 3840×2160 Xbox Series X: 3840×2160Xbox Series S: 2560×1440 1920×1080.

Maximum resolution: 3840×2400

Minimum resolution: 1280×720 4K Support Yes Yes on Xbox Series X, Series S is limited to 1440p Yes HDR Not available Not available Not available Frame Rate 30fps 30fps Recommended frame rate: 60fps Size and number of save slots 19GB + additional data. One autosave and 15 optional saves 25GB + additional data. One autosave and 15 optional saves 27GB + additional data. One autosave and 15 optional saves

As you can see, the full technical specs include the Resolution, 4K support, HDR support, game data storage, and frame rate for the game. But it’s the frame rate that has some players surprised. With the Switch 2 finally coming up to speed with other consoles, many gamers were expecting 60fps to be the new norm for games. However, it looks like Digimon Story: Time Stranger will run at 30fps on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. This news has many Digimon fans reconsidering their preferred platform for the upcoming game.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Frame Rate Shocks Fans

For many, the news that Time Stranger will run at 30fps on console is pretty surprising. Some are confused, as the game’s graphics don’t initially look terribly demanding, and the combat is turn-based. This leaves some fans to speculate that the game simply hasn’t been well optimized for console. That said, many games from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Monster Hunter Wilds have struggled with frame rate drops in recent years. So, many gamers say that 30fps without drops is still better than a game that tries to hit 60fps only to struggle to actually keep up.

That said, even if many gamers are okay with 30fps on console, others are opting to get the game on PC. According to the newly revealed specs, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will be able to hit 60fps on Steam “during optimal conditions.” This boosted performance means some gamers are planning to grab the game on PC rather than consoles like PS5 and Xbox. Given that the shiny, upgraded versions are currently only listed for PS5, that’s a bit of a bummer. But for some, the better optimization is worth losing out on a few digital perks.

While the frame rate news is potentially disappointing, most fans are still excited about the new game. After all, many fans still enjoyed Scarlet and Violet despite the frame rate issues it suffered. Hopefully, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will hit those 30fps smoothly and without drops, making for a better overall experience.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger comes out on October 3rd for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

[H/T: Gematsu]