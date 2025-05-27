Digimon Story: Time Stranger Shows Off Impressive New Gameplay Footage

Digimon fans have been eagerly waiting for more news about the upcoming Digimon Story: Time Stranger. As far as we know, it’s still planned for sometime this year, but an official release date remains elusive. Outside of the initial trailer and some story details, we haven’t seen much about the highly anticipated new entry in the Digimon Story series. But today, a new video on the official Digimon YouTube channel showed off nearly 5 minutes of actual gameplay footage from Digimon Story: Time Stranger. And my fellow Digimon fans, I’ve got great news – the graphics look stunning.

The video in question is primarily a history lesson looking back at the Digimon Story series. For history buffs and Digimon fans alike, it’s a fun trip down memory lane. But lest that lookback title fool you, the video also includes new, exclusive gameplay footage from Digimon Story: Time Stranger. And not just a short little tidbit, either. The segment featuring gameplay content is nearly 10 minutes long, with roughly 5 minutes of in-game footage for gamers to sink into. And frankly, it looks amazing. You can check it out for yourself in the video below, starting at around 10:12:

For my fellow English-language speakers, while the video itself is narrated in Japanese, you can enable English Closed Captions to follow along with what Terriermon is on about. But the real joy here is just getting a solid, in-depth look at the world of Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

Digimon knew what they were doing, taking us through the look of previous Digimon Story games before dropping this new footage. While Cyber Sleuth still looks pretty good for its 10-year age, it’s nothing compared to the immersive graphics we’ve got in Time Stranger. The gameplay footage primarily takes us through the game’s version of Shinjuku, which is also where Cyber Sleuth started out. Along the way, we see just how much 10 years have done for the graphics. The city itself and the two player character options both look so much more detailed and lifelike.

In fact, this is the first time we’ve seen player characters moving around the world of Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Between the different clips, we get a look at both Dan Yuki and Kanan Yuki moving through different areas of the city. Even better, the clips show off a brand-new Digimon Story feature – free camera rotation. Previous games didn’t allow for players to really look anywhere they wanted, so this is a big upgrade that lets gamers really immerse themselves in the Digital World of the game.

The digimon story: time stranger protagonists

Although the gameplay footage mostly shows general world exploration rather than combat or story elements, it’s still the deepest look at the game we’ve had so far. As our protagonist explores, we see several familiar Digimon that will be a delight to fans of the anime.

Of course, the video makes a cute little joke about how we all want to know the release date, but it still hasn’t been revealed. Based on giving us a preview of this much gameplay footage, though, I’m guessing we might not be far off from an actual Digimon Story: Time Stranger release date here soon. Until then, at least we now know that it’s going to be worth the wait, at least in the visual department.

What do you think of this new Digimon Story: Time Stranger footage? Does it have you more excited for the game? Let us know in the comments below!