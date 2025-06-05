Digimon Story Time Stranger Pre-Orders & Collector’s Edition Details Confirmed

During the PlayStation State of Play on June 4th, Bandai Namco finally revealed the official release date for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The next installment in the Digimon Story series arrives on October 3rd. While that’s still a little ways off, gamers can now pre-order and secure their copy of Digimon Story: Time Stranger ahead of release. There are four different editions to choose from, with everything from a Standard up through a Collector’s Edition on offer. Here’s what you need to know to make your pre-order purchase decision for Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Pre-Order Platforms

Play video

Digimon Story: Time Stranger will release on October 3rd for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, the pre-order campaign via Bandai Namco primarily features PS5 editions of the game, at least for now.

Other retailers, including GameStop, do list a physical Xbox Series X|S version of Digimon Story: Time Stranger for pre-order. However, the special editions of the game, aside from the Collector’s Edition, are limited to PlayStation. As of now, Digimon Story: Time Stranger has not been announced for Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Editions & Pre-Order Bonuses

Gamers who plan to purchase Digimon Story: Time Stranger for the PS5 can snag several different editions of the game via the Bandai Namco website.

As of now, only the Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition are available for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Here is a breakdown of the differences between the different editions of Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Standard Edition

Not listed on Bandai Namco’s website, there appears to be a physical standard edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger up for pre-order via GameStop. This version of the game is available for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and costs $69.99.

At this time, it looks like all pre-order bonuses are exclusive to digital orders placed via the Bandai Namco website, which links out to the PlayStation store. The exception is the Collector’s Edition, which is purchased via Bandai Namco and available for all platforms.

Digital Standard Edition

Screenshot of one of the Digimon Story: Time Stranger protagonists

The Standard Edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger costs $69.99 USD and includes the base game. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition via the PlayStation Store will also get you the following bonuses:

Trainable Digimon: Agumon (Black) & Gabumon (Black)

Costume Uniform of a Certain School

Adventure Item Set (consumables & equipment)

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger costs $99.99 USD. It includes the base game along with the following bonus content:

Season Pass, featuring Additional Digimon & Episode Packs 1, 2, and 3, along with a Farm Item Golden Moai bonus.

Costume Cyber Sleuth Set

Pre-ordering this version of the game will also get you the pre-order bonuses, which are the same as listed for the Standard Edition above.

Digital Ultimate Edition

The Digital Ultimate Edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger costs $119.99 USD via the PlayStation store. It includes the base game and the following bonus content:

Season Pass, featuring Additional Digimon & Episode Packs 1, 2, and 3, along with a Farm Item Golden Moai bonus.

Costume Cyber Sleuth Set

Costume Pack

Costume Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set

Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack

Early Unlock: Special Agumon & Gabumon

Pre-ordering the Digital Ultimate edition also secures the pre-order bonus content from the Standard Edition.

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger

The Collector’s Edition is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It costs $199.99 via the Bandai Namco website and includes a physical disc for Digimon Story: Time Stranger Ultimate Edition. The Collector’s Edition comes with the following physical bonus items:

Jupitermon: Wrath Mode 3D Figurine

Exclusive Artbook

Digimon Card Game Set featuring four premium cards, with artwork from Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

The Ultimate Edition of the game that comes in the Collector’s Edition will include all of the digital bonuses for that version of the game, as well as the pre-order bonuses.