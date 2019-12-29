New Digimon Survive Screenshots Show Off Floramon and More

A bunch of new screenshots for the upcoming video game Digimon Survive have been recently shared online by Bandai Namco. Though there’s no further information on the game’s release date — the official website simply says “Coming Soon” — the game is looking pretty good, and the screenshots show off new characters from the game, various Digimon like Floramon, the movement system and map, and more.

According to Gematsu, the vast majority of the new screenshots trace back to the official Weibo account for Bandai Namco. They’re easily distinguished by the little marking on the bottom right, which you can check out in the official image of Floramon below:

They’ve since been shared more wildly after initially being posted on December 24th, though much of what’s been passed around is without a source. While there’s nothing truly surprising included in these screenshots, it’s interesting to note that slightly obscure Digimon like Fangmon appear to be present in the video game, which could mean that Digimon Survive will feature even more Digimon that haven’t been given the spotlight before.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes Digimon Survive on its website:

“Celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary, Digimon Survive is a tactical RPG with a focus on storytelling and turn-based battles. Takuma Momozuka goes on a school camping trip only to find himself transported to a mysterious world full of monsters and danger. Join Takuma and Agumon as you craft your story and fight your way back home in Digimon Survive.”

Digimon Survive is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.