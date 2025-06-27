Digimon Story: Time Stranger Already on Sale Months Before Release

Digimon games are on sale right now, and in some cases are up to 91% off. Meanwhile, the next Digimon coming later this year, Digimon Story: Time Stranger, is already on sale months before release. In addition to this, there are deals for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth, Digimon World: Next Order, and Digimon Survive, aka some of the latest Digimon games from Bandai Namco.

The highlight of these deals is no doubt the deal for Digimon Story: Time Stranger considering it doesn’t release until October. Those on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X looking forward to the new Digimon game can pre-order it, but have to pre-order it at its full price of $69.99. Those on Steam can pre-order it for 16% off though, which means pay $58.79 instead. This deal is thanks to Fanatical, who also has the same deal for the Deluxe Edition of the game and the Ultimate Edition of the game as well.

In addition to this hefty pre-order discount for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition — which normally costs $49.99 — is currently $4.49 on Fanatical and $4.99 on the Nintendo eShop. These deals are thanks to 91% and 90% discounts, respectively. Meanwhile, Digimon Survive is $9.59 on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store thanks to an 84% discount to its normal $59.99 asking price. Lastly, the same exact deal on the same exact platforms is also available for Digimon World: Next Order.

Of course, all of these deals are only available for a limited time. However, the Fanatical deal for Digimon Story: Time Stranger specifically, does not seem to have an expiration date, but it is presumably limited to a certain number of copies. Whatever the case, it is cheaper than the game will be at launch and will presumably be until the holiday season where it will presumably get a light discount.

For more coverage on the upcoming RPG from Bandai Namco — including all of the latest Digimon Story: Time Stranger news, all of the latest Digimon Story: Time Stranger rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Digimon Story: Time Stranger deals — click here.