Digimon Story: Time Stranger Reveals New Systems That Change Up Combat

Digimon fans are counting down the days until Digimon Story: Time Stranger arrives on October 3rd. Recently, many gamers got a chance to preview the game at Summer Games Fest, revealing the detailed world that fans will encounter in the new Digimon Story entry. Now, the PlayStation blog has unveiled new details about powering up Digimon in Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Along with familiar returning elements, the game adds a few new features that will make gameplay fresh for new and returning Digimon Story fans alike.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger brings players back to the Digital World as they work to prevent a world-ending cataclysm. Gamers will step into the role of agents for ADAMAS, an organization that investigates and resolves anomalies. As part of their journey, gamers will choose a starter partner Digimon from ADAMAS, then befriend additional creatures as the story progresses. Time Stranger features over 450 Digimon, including a few brand-new additions.

One of the ADAMAS agents using a Cross arts ability

Until now, we haven’t known too much about how powering up Digimon and bringing them into combat would work in Time Stranger compared with earlier games. Today’s blog post offers a closer look at the turn-based combat system, including two new systems that will affect how Digimon and ADAMAS agents themselves interact in combat.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Introduces New Digimon Personalities & Agent Skills

Like previous Digimon Story games, Time Stranger will use a turn-based battle system that relies on Digimon Attributes and Elements. Players will need to strategically leverage attribute and element weaknesses and advantages to win battles. However, the game adds new systems that provide even more depth and complexity to your battle strategy.

The first new system headed to Digimon Story: Time Stranger is the addition of Digimon Personalities. Each individual Digimon will have one of 16 different personality types. These personality types influence how Digimon level up, impacting stat growth, skill acquisition, and even the conditions to digivolve. Digimon will be able to learn special combat skills that are linked to certain personality types. For gamers familiar with Pokemon Natures, this mechanic looks similar, but slightly more involved.

Preview of the Digimon Personality Types from the PlayStation Blog

The other new system is called Agent Skills. These skills impact what the player can do as an ADAMAS agent, rather than being directly related to their Digimon’s abilities. Players can earn points that unlock various effects through the Agent Skills menu, which lets you support your Digimon in battle. Some skills will impact how quickly your Digimon gain experience, make it easier to Digivolve, or enhance Digimon with certain personality types.

If you prefer to feel more directly involved in combat, the Cross Arts abilities will let players use their Digivice to channel Digimon powers and influence combat. These Cross Arts can offer support or even let you launch a follow-up attack. For those who wanted to feel a bit more engaged in Digimon battles, this system should help you feel even more like a team alongside your Digimon.

These new systems add more depth to preparing for combat, while also letting the player level up alongside their Digimon. Both agents and their partner Digimon will increase in strength as they take on missions and engage in combat, leaning into the RPG vibes even more.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger releases on October 3rd for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is available to pre-order now.