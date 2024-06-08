Dimension 20 Announces New Season, Featuring Homebrewed Version of Kids on Bikes

A new action movie-themed season of Dimension 20 is set to air later this month. This week, Dropout announced Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up, a new 10-episode season of the popular Actual Play show that mixes action movies with Jumanji. The premise of the series is that a group of strip mall employees get captured inside a magic VHS tape and must survive the events of the movie inside to escape. The new season will star Brennan Lee Mulligan as the game master, with Jacob Wysocki, Ify Nwadiwe, Ally Beardsley, Alex Song-Xia, Isabella Roland, and Rekha Shankar as players. You can check out the trailer to the new season below:

While most seasons of Dimension 20 use Dungeons & Dragons as the game system, this season of the show will utilize a "a homebrew system heavily inspired by Hunters Entertainment's Kids on Bikes" according to the FAQ. Dimension 20 also used a modified version of Kids on Bikes for its Mentopolis season. The game system assigns different kids of dice to different stats, with players able to "stack" their dice rolls together if they roll the highest number on their assigned dice.

Dimension 20 has become a critical part of Dropout's programming, with the show considered to be one of the biggest Actual Play shows along with Critical Role. An announced live Dimension 20 show set for early 2025 at Madison Square Garden quickly sold out and will likely be one of the biggest Actual Play live shows ever based on attendance numbers. Dimension 20 also recently ran a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland that also regularly produced sell-out crowds.

Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up will begin on Wednesday, June 26th on Dropout. The first episode of the show will also be posted to YouTube on July 3rd.