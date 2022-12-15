Dimension 20 Does the Unthinkable

Dimension 20 shocked its fanbase with last night's episode. [Spoilers follow for Dimension 20: Neverafter Episode 3.] The most recent episode of Dimension 20 ended with a TPK, marking the first time that the show's entire cast of characters had been killed off in a single encounter. The episode featured a multi-hour combat encounter between a group of Level 1 fairytale characters fighting against the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella's famous story and her army of half-transformed inanimate objects/humans. The party's goal was to retrieve a shard of Cinderella's glass slipper from the Fairy's chest, which could be used to power a mysterious magic book held by Mother Timothy Goose, one of the party members. The magic book seemed to be the key to reversing many of the tragedies that had befallen both the party and the realm of Neverafter, although the exact nature of its magic is still unclear. While the party managed to retrieve the shard from the Fairy's chest, the group was quickly overwhelmed by the Fairy's constructs and either killed outright or crushed to death.

While the party suffered a TPK, a rarity in high-profile streaming shows, it does seem likely that the characters will be back in some form. Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dimension 20's DM, seemed to purposefully build this encounter with a TPK in mind. The sheer disparity of numbers made a combat victory an impossibility, with the fact that the constructs and the Fairy didn't die when the glass shard was removed also indicated that the party had stumbled into a deadly situation. As each character died, they seemed to have some sort of interaction or clue about either the nature of the world or their past, which seemed to indicate that their stories in the game weren't quite done yet.

Brennan Lee Mulligan also had the cast members make Charisma saving throws for an unknown reason, handing out red glass beads to each party member if they failed. Mulligan didn't elaborate on the purpose of these beads, but they could have some impact as to what state the characters come back in.

We'll have to wait a week to see if the players had to make new characters or if Dimension 20 is introducing some sort of new wrinkle to their deadly and horrifying fairy tale season.

New episodes of Dimension 20 air each week on Dropout on Wednesday at 7 PM ET.

