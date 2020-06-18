Dirt 5 Release Date Announced

Codemasters and Deep Silver today announced that Dirt 5, the upcoming racing video game and the latest in the franchise, will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 9th. Though both an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version were announced alongside the initial reveal, no date has been attached to either, and given that we still don't have a release for either next-gen console, there is no telling when it will be announced.

Alongside the release date announcement, Codemasters also released a new trailer featuring voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North all about the game's Career Mode, which is divided into chapters and multiple paths. Baker and North voice Alex "AJ" Janiček and Bruno Durand, respectively, in the video game. Baker plays the "superstar and fan favorite" while North portrays "a veteran who quickly becomes the game's antagonist."

A racing story, 𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙙 🖐@TroyBakerVA, @nolan_north, @DonutMedia and @OllyPJohnson reveal all on #DIRT5's star-studded story. ⚡️ DIRT 5 launches on October 9 for current-gen consoles and PC, followed by Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5!https://t.co/219hdFtux7 pic.twitter.com/ysEcsMzbt4 — DIRT (@dirtgame) June 18, 2020

Here is how Codemasters describes Dirt 5 on its official website:

"DIRT 5 is the bold new off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail across the most iconic routes in the world. Drive the widest roster of cars from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes and lots more. Play through a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing."

Dirt 5 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 9th. The game already announced that both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will release as well, though no definitive date has been announced. Given that we still don't know exactly when either next-gen console will release, it makes sense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Dirt 5 so far? Are you excited to play the new racing video game when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.