‘DiRT Rally 2.0’ Announced, Coming In 2019

While the main DiRT series has been quite dependable with its racing action, we can't look away from the spin-off DiRT Rally. It came out a while ago for consoles and PC and blew us away with its realistic racing and beautiful visuals. And now, there's another round of Rally goodness to go around.

Codemasters and Deep Silver announced today that it will release DiRT Rally 2.0 next year, across the board for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on February 26. The company released a teaser trailer for the upcoming game, which gives us a good idea of what kind of nerve-racking driving that we're in for. And Rally racers know exactly what we're talking about.

The game will feature six different locations from around the world, including off-road terrain similar to the original game, along with new courses that will challenge you at every turn. The game will also feature official rally cars from the 2018 DiRT season, along with eight selected from the WorldRX circuit that's become a sensation for racing fans.

On top of that, the team has already begun offering pre-order bonuses for DiRT Rally 2.0, even though it's still months away from release. Those of you that order the game early will get access to a Porsche 911 RGT Rally Spec. And if you put money down on the Deluxe Edition, you'll also score two additional seasons of post-launch content, including bonuses and vehicle unlocks that haven't been revealed just yet. If you're a rally fan, however, it should be right up your alley.

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will also give you access to the game four days early, starting on February 22.

The original DiRT Rally can be found pretty cheap these days. What's more, if you have a PlayStation VR, you can also play it in virtual reality mode and really intensify the racing experience. It's unknown if 2.0 will have a VR mode, but fingers crossed it'll come packed with more intense action.

We'll bring you more news on DiRT Rally 2.0 as it becomes available. But for the time being, enjoy the slick trailer above and prepare for more wild driving in just a few months.