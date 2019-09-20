Detective RPG Disco Elysium Gets a Release Date

Independent developer ZA/UM has announced that its long-awaited role-playing game, Disco Elysium, is set to release next month. More specifically, the promising detective RPG is scheduled to go live on October 15 via the PC and via Steam and GOG. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, there’s a new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

As you may know, Disco Elysium has been cooking for awhile now, and in a year without many great RPGs, it couldn’t be arriving at a better time. That said, October is a very competitive window to release in, so it will be interesting to see how this does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Disco Elysium is pitched as a “groundbreaking” open-world, 60-hour RPG where you play as a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal. Throughout the game you will interrogate a unique cast of characters, crack murder cases or take bribes. Ultimately, you have the freedom to become a hero detective or a shady, horrible human being. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: