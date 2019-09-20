Detective RPG Disco Elysium Gets a Release Date

Independent developer ZA/UM has announced that its long-awaited role-playing game, Disco Elysium, is set to release next month. More specifically, the promising detective RPG is scheduled to go live on October 15 via the PC and via Steam and GOG. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, there’s a new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.
As you may know, Disco Elysium has been cooking for awhile now, and in a year without many great RPGs, it couldn’t be arriving at a better time. That said, October is a very competitive window to release in, so it will be interesting to see how this does.
For those that don’t know: Disco Elysium is pitched as a “groundbreaking” open-world, 60-hour RPG where you play as a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal. Throughout the game you will interrogate a unique cast of characters, crack murder cases or take bribes. Ultimately, you have the freedom to become a hero detective or a shady, horrible human being. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- COUNTLESS TOOLS FOR ROLE PLAYING — Mix and match from 24 wildly different skills. Develop a personal style with 80 clothes items. Wield 14 tools from guns to flashlights to a boombox, or pour yourself a cocktail of 6 different psychoactive substances. Develop your character even further with 60 wild thoughts to think – with the detective’s Thought Cabinet.
- A REVOLUTIONARY DIALOGUE SYSTEM WITH UNFORGETTABLE CHARACTERS — The world is alive with real people, not extras. Play them against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love. Disco Elysium’s revolutionary dialogue system lets you do almost anything.
- CARVE YOUR UNIQUE PATH ACROSS THE CITY — Explore, manipulate, collect tare or become a millionaire in an open world unlike anything you’ve seen before. The city of Revachol is yours for the taking, one small piece at a time. From the streets to the beaches – and beyond.
- HARD BOILED, HARD CORE — Death, sex, taxes and disco – nothing is off the table. Revachol is a real place with real challenges. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. The detective decides – the citizens abide.