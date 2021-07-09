Discord's Broken GameCube Giveaway Is Attracting a Lot of Attention

✖

Today is National Video Game Day, and to celebrate the occasion, Discord is giving away a Switch Lite, an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5 and... a broken Nintendo GameCube! Apparently, these were consoles that Discord happened to have around the office, and the GameCube made it into the competition. That seems to have been a happy accident, however, as many fans were all too happy to note that they would love to add the GameCube to their collection. This particular GameCube console has clearly seen better days, but that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their desire to win it!

Rules to enter and an image of the console can be found in the Tweet from Discord embedded below.

today is apparently video game day so we found a ps5, xbox series x, switch lite, and a broken gamecube to give away like + comment for a chance to win legal words here: https://t.co/EwfHYUr7HS #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/GzWKCibIMo — Discord (@discord) July 8, 2021

All four consoles will end up in the hands of one grand prize winner, as opposed to each one going to a different home. That should make for a very sweet prize for whoever takes them all home, and for a pretty memorable Video Game Day!

Full disclosure, the Nintendo GameCube is my favorite console of all-time. The system played host to a number of really terrific games over the years, from first-party classics like Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, to third-party exclusives like Super Monkey Ball and Resident Evil 4. If someone is able to fix that GameCube up and get it in working condition, there's a really great library of titles to discover and enjoy. Hopefully, it will end up going to a nice home.

Interest in this particular GameCube was apparently enough to make the Nintendo console trend on Twitter. The system wasn't nearly appreciated enough in its time, so it's pretty cool seeing so many people share their love for it. It just goes to show that sometimes we don't appreciate consoles until it's too late; just ask fans of the Sega Dreamcast!

Were you a fan of the Nintendo GameCube? Do you plan on entering Discord's contest? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!