Discord Is Down, Status Update Provided

In addition to Spotify, Discord is down. The official Twitter account for the platform confirmed as much following a massive influx of reports from users on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere claiming that Discord servers were down. The official website for Discord Status has confirmed that the issue has been identified, but so far, a fixed hasn’t been pinpointed, and there’s no word of when this will change. The service could be down for a few minutes, a few more hours, or even days, if the issue is severe, though nothing so far suggests the latter is the case.

About an hour ago, Discord confirmed the issue, which it chalked up as “an increase in API Errors and Push Notification Errors.” This was at 12:16 PM EST. As of 1:29 PM EST, this issue is still being investigated. Below, you can check out every update so far from Discord, ordered from most recent to least recent:

Update – We are continuing to investigate the issue impacting the API to find root cause. Mar 8, 10:29 PST

Investigating – While monitoring this issue a new issue has occurred causing an major outage of the API. Oncall Engineering is working to correct this situation. Mar 8, 10:12 PST

Update – As part of recovery, the root cause was also detected in our streaming service. A controlled restart was performed of this service which would have caused a temporary disruption of streaming, this should be operating correctly at this time. Mar 8, 10:08 PST

Monitoring – Remediations appear to have restored service to normal operation, Oncall Engineering will monitor for full recovery. Mar 8, 09:54 PST

Identified – The root cause has been determined, remediations have been executed to restore service. Mar 8, 09:53 PST

Investigating – We are currently investigating an increase in API Errors and Push Notification Errors. Mar 8, 09:16 PST

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves.