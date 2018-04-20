Disgaea 1 Complete Announced, Coming To Nintendo Switch and PS4

While Disgaea has seen a number of high-quality sequels over the years, some people may have forgotten what the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness was all about. Fortunately, NIS America decided to provide a not-so-subtle reminder of what players may have missed out on.

The company has announced that it is bringing back the classic game as Disgaea 1 Complete, and will be releasing this fall for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, set to sell for $49.99.

The game will feature both English and Japanese text and dubbing, no matter what your preference may be; and there will also be a limited edition available for $99.99, including the game, the official soundtrack, a hardcover art book, a set of nine enamel pins, a Prinny coaster set, a Noppai Etna flat mousepad, a Poster of Darkness, a Netherworld Unbound poster, a Prinny cube plus, a Rosen Queen certificate of authenticity, and, finally, a Prinny pouch collector’s box. You can find these items over at NIS’ Online Store.

Here are the official details for the game, straight from NIS!

“The Overlord is dead. The Netherworld is in turmoil. Time to kick some ass! Netherworld Prince Laharl awakens to fight for his throne and it’s up to him and some unlikely allies to defend what is rightfully his. Together with his devious vassal Etna, the angel trainee Flonne, and a whole cavalcade of explosive characters, Laharl will slash, shoot, and punch his way to the top. Build your squad to level 9999 and unleash crazy special skills, team attacks, and spells to deal millions of points of damage in this zany high-definition remake of an RPG classic.

Feel the Wrath of Laharl! – Take control of Prince Laharl as he conquers the Netherworld to become the Overlord in this zany story of assassins, Prinnies, and robots!

– Take control of Prince Laharl as he conquers the Netherworld to become the Overlord in this zany story of assassins, Prinnies, and robots! Hours of Darkness! – The original Disgaea is back and better than ever! Play through the main story, or try Etna Mode with extra characters not found in the original release! Get lost in the Item World for hundreds of hours of fast-paced strategy RPG action, now in HD for the first time!

– The original Disgaea is back and better than ever! Play through the main story, or try Etna Mode with extra characters not found in the original release! Get lost in the Item World for hundreds of hours of fast-paced strategy RPG action, now in HD for the first time! Level Up, Dood! – Level up anything from characters to items to shops, all while wearing 100-ton boxers! Things not working out in your favor? Head to the Dark Assembly, and be the change you wish to see in the Netherworld!”

So if you’re a fan of the series, definitely don’t miss the first Disgaea game this time around! We’ll let you know when a more specific release date is confirmed!