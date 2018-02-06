NiS America Debuts Trailer for The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2

NiS America has released an all-new official trailer for The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2, an action-adventure RPG that continues the story of its first installment. Additionally, NiS America announced that the game’s official western release date is March 27th of this year, then a few days later for European players on the 30th. Check out the trailer below.

Check out the latest Gameplay Trailer for The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2, coming to PS4 this year 😀 pic.twitter.com/x2zIQYzYYA — NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) January 18, 2018

Follow the Hundred Knight in its journey through a witch-ravaged world. Young girls are contracting a strange illness and awakening as witches, causing mayhem across Kevala. Along the Hundred Knight’s side are two sisters: Amalie, an agent of an organization who opposes witches; and Chelka, the witch who awakened in Amalie’s younger sister, Milm. Uncover the mysteries of Kevala as you protect them both from harm.

There’s plenty to do in-game, especially with such a unique hero. The Hundred Knight has six different “facets” that assist in battle, and can summon Tochkas, an army of indispensable minions, to help out as well. Special moves reward the player with health and extra EXP, and the player can further craft weapons to beef up before a battle.

A limited edition is also available for pre-order now, and it’s packed with collectible goodies that fans of the franchise and new players alike might enjoy:

The Witch and the Hundred Knight™ 2 for PS4™

Hardcover Artbook

2-Disc Original Soundtrack

Hundred Knight Stress Ball

Set of 9 lapel pins

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 arrives in the U.S. on PlayStation 4 on March 30th.