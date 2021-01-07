Dishonored Creator is Developing a New Game at Arkane Studios

✖

One of the main names attached to Arkane Studios’ Dishonored franchise has revealed that he is working on a new game at the studio. While it’s still uncertain what this new title will be, the development team is said to be filled with veterans who have worked on past games with the company.

In a new conversation with Vandal, Arkane’s Harvey Smith talked a bit about what he plans to do with the studio in the future. Smith said that he’s presently not working on Deathloop, which is Arkane’s next game releasing in 2021, and is instead already attached to another project entirely. “I’m not on Deathloop, I’m on something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey,” Smith made clear.

As mentioned, Smith didn’t go on to say anything else about the project other than simply disclosing that he is involved. The fact that Prey and Dishonored team members happen to be working on the game though suggests that it could be of the first-person variety or could even be in the immersive sim genre. That’s just some hypothesizing on my own part though.

Likely the most notable thing we can theorize with this new project involves Dishonored and whether or not this new mystery game also takes place within that franchise. In the past, Arkane Studios has made clear that the series isn’t necessarily “on hold” like some rumors previously suggested. However, despite being a critically-acclaimed series, Dishonored itself has never been a cash cow for Arkane or Bethesda. The most recent entry in the series, Death of the Outsider, released back in 2017. A new installment hasn’t come about since that time.

Whatever this new game ends up being, though, one thing is for certain -- it will be published under Microsoft’s new ownership. By the time this mysterious project ends up seeing the light of day, Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and all of its studios will have taken place meaning that this could be a title that doesn’t come to platforms outside of Xbox Series X/S and PC. Obviously, there is a lot left to transpire until will know that for certain, but it’s something worth keeping in mind.

What would you like to see next from the team that worked on Dishonored? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to chat more.