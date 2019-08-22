Disintegration Gameplay and Release Window Revealed

Today, publisher Private Division and developer VI Interactive revealed our first proper look at Disintegration, the new game from Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo. The trailer is mostly cinematic/CGI footage, but there’s some gameplay sprinkled in towards the end. And as you can see from said gameplay and the game’s art direction, there’s a little bit of Destiny meets Anthem meets Halo vibe going on. In addition to releasing a new trailer, the pair have also revealed that the game will launch sometime next year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

In the game, you play as an Integrated character named Romer, one of many who have rebelled and are now outlawed by the Rayonne.

“In Earth’s near future, climate extremes, overpopulation, food shortages, and a global pandemic led to nations collapsing and humankind on the brink of extinction. Scientists adopted a means in which the human brain was removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature; a process known as Integration. It was meant to be a temporary solution to an unavoidable crisis.

“It was a good thing for decades, allowing humans to survive. But some of the Integrated saw this new form as the future of humanity. With no desire to reverse the process, the post-humanist Integrated stratified, calling themselves the Rayonne. Global war soon erupted, and Rayonne forces now seek to hunt down any remaining humans, forcing their integration, and destroying those who don’t share their views.”

A the player, it’s up to you to lead a small group of these Outlaws into a brighter future where society protects those they care about and hope one day to become human again.

Disintegration will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next year. Below, you can read more about the game via a rundown of its key features: