5 Underrated RPGs You Might’ve Missed That You Need to Revisit ASAP

If you’re a fan of RPGs, chances are you’ve played the big hits. From The Witcher series to Skyrim and beyond, there are a few beloved titles that seem to get all the attention. That carries over to new releases, too, as a few big RPGs seem to steal the spotlight every year. It’s easy to find award-winners like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. But what about those great, engaging RPGs that flew under the radar thanks to releasing alongside juggernauts like these?

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2026 has already brought us a few solid, new RPGs like Nioh 3 and Windrose. But if you’re looking for a recommendation for something new-to-you that’s worth revisiting, chances are, you’ve already checked out the biggest hits of the last few years. So if you’re looking for a great new RPG that might’ve flown under the radar, check out these 5 underrated RPGs that are well worth revisiting. And to make sure you can revisit them, we’re sticking to games that are accessible on modern platforms for this one.

5) GreedFall

COURTESY OF sPIDERS AND fOCUS eNTERTAINMENT

Price: $34.99

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Yes, I know – this is something of a controversial choice. While many RPG lovers consider this game vastly underrated, plenty of others say it doesn’t deserve even the hype it has gotten. But with a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, it’s clear this 2019 RPG from Spiders and Focus Entertainment did hit for some fans. In fact, it did well enough to get a sequel in the recently released GreedFall: The Dying World.

GreedFall might be the underrated RPG pick for you if you enjoy a story-driven approach and don’t mind slightly clunky combat mechanics. The game takes place on a remote island full of magic and strange creatures, where you’ll play as a deeply customizable character whose choices impact the story. And if you enjoy this one, you have The Dying World to look forward to.

4) Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Courtesy of Big Bad Wolf & Nacon

Price: $29.99 for console, $49.99 for PC

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

When talking about cult classic vampire RPGs, Bloodlines tends to get most of the hype. But while an entertaining game in its own right, this is hardly the only Vampire: The Masquerade RPG worth playing. 2023’s Vampire: The Masquerade: Swansong certainly didn’t get the reception you might expect for a new story-driven RPG set in the World of Darkness. And its Mixed rating on Steam (not to mention with critics) certainly isn’t doing it any favors. But those who’ve played and enjoyed this one stand by it as an underrated gem.

If you’re a classic Vampire: The Masquerade fan or enjoy a solid, detective-style RPG without combat, this could be your next favorite. Swansong delivers on the World of Darkness atmosphere and, despite a few flaws, it delivers a compelling storyline that’s influenced by your choices. The character sheet and dice rolls make this one feel true to its TTRPG roots, but are also part of what has made it a bit divisive. If you’re on the fence, grab it on sale.

3) Tyranny

Courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment and Paradox Interactive

Price: $29.99

Platform(s): PC

Released in 2016 from Obsidian Entertainment and Paradox Interactive, Tyranny has been praised as one of the best explorations of evil in RPG history. The game truly delivers on world-altering choices, up to including letting yourself become the bad buy in a big way. It’s got a Very Positive rating on Steam, but with fewer than 7,000 total reviews. So clearly, this one flew under the radar despite being a solid CRPG with an engaging take on morality. The fact that it remains a PC-only release likely has something to do with it.

If you enjoy RPGs that let you be the bad guy, particularly CRPGs where your choices truly matter, Tyranny is one you don’t want to miss. Though it can be a bit on the short side without its DLC, the game truly does fit the mold for an underrated gem. After all, many of those who have played it praise its story, setting, and replayability, even if the game lacks a certain amount of polish in some areas.

2) Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Image courtesy of Owlcat Games

Price: $19.99

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Yes, I’m dusting off my “Pathfinder is a really solid TTRPG system” soapbox again. But listen, Owlcat’s CRPGs based in the world of Golarion truly do not get the attention they deserve. Pathfinder: Kingmaker kicked things off when it released in 2018, but Owlcat really refined the formula with Wrath of the Righteous in 2021. It has the Very Positive rating to prove it, and with nearly 18,000 reviews, it’s not quite as under-the-radar as some picks on this list. But given its solid storytelling and robust character creation options that truly capture the feel of Pathfinder, it deserves more love than it’s gotten.

If you enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3, I can’t recommend picking up Wrath of the Righteous more. It delivers a familiar CRPG format, but with its own unique flavor and storyline. Your choices shape the story, and you’ve got a compelling cast of potential companions to aid as you try to save the world. And for just $20 at full price for the Standard Edition, this is a real RPG game bargain.

1) Drova: Forsaken Kin

Courtesy of Just2D, Deck13, Smilegate, and Gamersky Games

Price: $24.99

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX|S, Nintendo Switch Mobile

Released in October 2024, this pixel art RPG remains an underrated gem. It’s a Celtic mythology-inspired title that pays homage to classic isometric RPGs, and many players feel it should’ve gotten more hype than it has. With Very Positive reviews on Steam and an 8.5 average User Score on Metacritic, it’s clear that many RPG fans who have played this one highly recommend it. And for good reason.

For fans of old-school RPGs that don’t hold your hand, Drova: Forsaken Kin is arguably one of the best recent releases. It’s drawn praise for its challenging but rewarding exploration, solid RPG character progression, and immersive storytelling. While it does have a few flaws that hold it back, Forsaken Kin is still a highly underrated RPG that’s well worth going back for, especially if you enjoy Gothic games.

What’s your favorite underrated RPG that you’d recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!