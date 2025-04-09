Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Free Update “Coming Soon”

It seems new content for Disney Dreamlight Valley could be just around the corner. For a while now, we’ve known that the next free update is planned for spring 2025. While the developers at Gameloft have not revealed a date just yet, they have released a small teaser indicating that fans won’t have to wait much longer. On the game’s official X/Twitter account, the developer shared a short video clip showing the spring 2025 update on the most recent roadmap. The image starts out looking the same as the one we saw months ago, but “spring 2025” fades away and switches to read “coming soon,” instead.

At this time, details about the new update are very slim. The one big thing we know for sure about the spring 2025 update is that it will feature content based on Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. However, there has been no indication about what we can expect. The teaser for the update features an image of the Cheshire Cat, but nothing else. The character would be an interesting one to add to the game, and it feels like a safe bet that Alice herself won’t be far behind. The teaser says “step into a land of wonder,” which seems to indicate that we’ll be getting a new Realm.

the current roadmap for Disney dreamlight valley

While Gameloft has been quiet about what to expect from the new update thus far, it seems the developers may have offered one clue earlier this month. On April Fools’ Day, the game’s official X/Twitter account shared an image of “Dreamlight Stompers,” shoes that let you break crafted items back down into their components. While this was clearly a gag, fans shared a lot of enthusiasm for an option that allowed them to break crafted items back down. This prompted some coy replies from the official account, which seemed to hint at a real option; at one point, the official account teased “exciting news” that “may not be Dreamlight Stompers.”

The one thing Disney Dreamlight Valley fans should not expect to see with the spring update is any new content related to the paid DLC. The second half of The Storybook Vale expansion is planned to release alongside the summer 2025 update. That means players will have to wait a little bit longer for its arrival. Beyond summer, Gameloft has not teased any additional content for 2025, so we can expect to see an updated roadmap at some point over the next few months.

Hopefully all of this means that we’ll be getting a deep dive into the new update over the next week or so. Of course, we can probably expect to start seeing teases for the new Star Path rewards, as well. It would be nice to have a narrower release date for the new update, but clearly Disney Dreamlight Valley fans won’t have to wait too much longer.

