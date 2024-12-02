Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Unlock the New Floating Islands

The Sew Delightful update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is just around the corner, and when it arrives this week, players will be able to explore new floating islands. The new addition to the game was revealed during October’s Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase stream, but the developers have now offered a lot more information about how they’ll work, and what players will be able to do with them. To explore these floating areas, players must first have completed “What’s Left Behind,” the main story quest tied to Fairy Godmother. That quest has been available for a while now, so most longtime players should have no issue getting started with the floating islands on day one.

Once that quest has been completed, players will discover a new quest connected to Merlin called “Islands in the Sky.” During this quest, Merlin reveals that he’s been researching ways to connect the Wishing Wells in the Valley to those on the floating islands. Players will then be able to fast travel to floating islands using the Wells or the game’s menu. The first island unlocked will be based on the Plaza, and then players will have to use Dreamlight to unlock the three additional islands: Forest Island, Frosted Island, and Sunlit Island. Each will cost 15,000 Dreamlight. The developers have teased that they may add more floating islands in future updates, as well.

floating islands will offer more space to decorate

This week will mark two years since Disney Dreamlight Valley launched in early access. In that time, the game has amassed a huge number of characters and decorative items. Each of the new floating islands is meant to act as an extension of the current biomes, giving players additional locations to move in some of the characters, and decorate to their heart’s content. According to the developers, each floating island will feature “roughly 130×130 squares of decorating space.” That’s a lot of extra room for players to show off their creativity, and it could be the perfect option for players that have been running out of room.

Launching on December 4th, the Sew Delightful update is the latest of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s free updates. The update’s title is a reference to Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, who will be making her debut in the game this week. Players will have to work with Jack Skellington to help her arrive in the Valley, and once they’ve accomplished that, Sally will have her own quests to complete, along with new rewards to unlock. The new update will also see the arrival of a new Star Path, which will feature a number of winter-themed rewards. The developers have only revealed a few of these Star Path rewards so far, but have offered some teases about what else to expect.

