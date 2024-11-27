Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Winter Star Path Rewards

A new free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is just around the corner, and when it arrives, players can expect to see a new Star Path debut as well. This Star Path will have a wintery theme, and the game’s developers are starting to tease some of the rewards players can expect to see. As we’ve seen with past Star Path teasers, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley X/Twitter account has shared three pairs of emojis, each of which points to a different reward. This time around, the emoji pairs include a snowflake and fairy, a cloud with snow and a rabbit, and an ice cube paired with a chair.

The first of these teasers seems to point to new avatar items, such as icy fairy wings. The second tease looks like new ice themed animals, like rabbits. The third and final tease seems to point to ice-themed furniture for the game. All of these would be very much in keeping with typical Star Path rewards, but it also lines up nicely with what we saw in the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase last month. During that stream, the developers revealed ice-adorned furniture, including a desk, lamp, and more. We also know that one of the Star Path rewards will be a wand that allows the player to produce snowflakes.

Sally friendship rewards in disney dreamlight valley

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to see what all of the Star Path rewards end up being. The new Star Path will be available alongside the game’s Sew Delightful update, which is set to arrive on December 4th. That update will see a number of other new additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley, with the biggest one being the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Jack Skellington was added to the game last December, and the character will be deeply involved with Sally’s arrival in the Valley. Once Sally has joined the Valley, players will be able to set up a date night between the two characters. Sally’s friendship rewards will also offer new items that match her patchwork style, including a dress and bed.

In addition to the new Star Path and Sally, players can expect to see some nice quality of life improvements in the Sew Together update. One that should make decorators happy is a change that’s being made to item placement. Players will now have more options, allowing them to rotate items 16 points. This will apply to things like buildings, furniture, and placed items, but not fences and paths (though that feature is in the works). The game will also be adding four floating islands, which players will be able to purchase by using Dreamlight. Following this update’s release, the next one will be coming in early 2025, and will seemingly add a new Realm based on Aladdin.

Are you getting excited for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? Do you plan on buying the new Star Path? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!