Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Quality of Life Changes for Tales of Agrabah Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Tales of Agrabah update is slated to release in just a few days, and Gameloft has been slowly pulling back the curtain on things to expect when it arrives. As is always the case, this free update will include a lot of quality of life improvements, which should make for a stronger game overall. These improvements center on things like cooking, decorating, the Premium Shop, and even the player’s inventory. While these changes aren’t as flashy as new characters or a new Realm to visit, they should still make a lot of players happy.

New cooking changes should make it easier for players to create meals. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be adding a recipe search bar to the cooking menu, enabling players to apply filters, and quickly locate recipes. For example, typing in “Okra” will bring up the recipes for food items like Okra Soup and Gumbo. New sorting tabs are also coming, allowing players to see restaurant orders and requests connected to specific quests. Tiana’s character is also bringing in a new Slow Cooker item. This item allows players to make multiple meals at the same time. That option already existed for those who bought the A Rift in Time DLC, but the new Slow Cooker will open up the option to everyone.

Changes are also coming to the player’s inventory. Each item will now have a little icon next to it, telling the player whether it comes from the Valley, or either of the two paid DLC expansions. Inventory items will also show the icons for Villagers if it’s that character’s favorite gift of the day. Since giving Villagers their favorite gifts is a common Star Path task, that should be a welcome addition for anyone planning to check out The Oasis Retreat theme. Disney Dreamlight Valley is also adding an option that will allow players to alter the size of rooms in their home, increasing the space of one while decreasing others.

players will soon be able to pin items in the premium shop so they don’t go away

The final new quality of life improvement that has been revealed is the option to pin items in the Premium Shop. Players will be able to pin up to 2 items in the Premium Shop, which will remain available until the player purchases them, or swaps them for a different pin. Basically, if a player wants to buy items like the upcoming Mini Reindeer Bundle or Cloud Cottage, but they don’t have enough Moonstones, they can pin it and not have to worry about the item leaving the Premium Shop. This change is already getting a lot of praise, and Disney Dreamlight Valley players seem excited to take advantage.

Luckily, it won’t be long before we see all of these improvements added to Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game’s Tales of Agrabah update is set to go live on Wednesday, February 26th. An exact time for the update has not been revealed, but based on how past updates have been handled, players can likely expect to see it go live around 9 a.m. ET.

