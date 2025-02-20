Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Next Star Path Theme and New Animal Companion

A new free update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley next week, titled Tales of Agrabah. The new theme was revealed yesterday, and now we know the new Star Path that will be arriving alongside it. This time, the theme is The Oasis Retreat. The Star Path will give players rewards that are themed around a day of relaxation at a spa or resort. Players can look forward to new wicker furniture designs, as well as new foliage options. The Star Path will also add a new Capybara animal companion, who will be accompanied by their own house complete with a little bath, robe, and pineapple headgear.

Today’s info drop helps to explain some of the clues Gameloft previously revealed. Earlier this week, the developer had offered some emoji teases about rewards that will appear in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s new Star Path. These clues included one pair that featured a wave and a palm tree, and another with paw prints and a bathtub. The final remaining clue is a Genie alongside a handbag, which seems to be hinting at some rewards that will be themed around Aladdin.

In addition to these Star Path reveals, Gameloft announced today that more floating islands will be added with the new update. Floating islands were added to the game alongside the Sew Delightful update back in December, and Tales of Agrabah will offer an additional 4. For anyone that has been getting tight on space in their Valley, these islands should greatly expand the amount of room they can use to decorate. Like the previous options, players can unlock these new islands by using Dreamlight. The price will be the same as the previous islands, costing 15,000 Dreamlight each.

So far, reception to the new Star Path seems pretty positive. Fans have shared their enthusiasm for the new theme, as well as the rewards revealed thus far. Some have expressed their hopes that this update will see the long-awaited arrival of cross-saves on PlayStation. That feature has been available for a long while now on the game’s other platforms, but the feature was previously blocked by Sony. Gameloft confirmed that the option to access your PlayStation save file on other devices is coming, but we’ve yet to hear when it will happen.

The new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available February 26th on all of the game’s current platforms. With less than a week to go until the release of Tales of Agrabah, we can probably expect to see a handful of additional updates over the next few days, as well as full patch notes. Each free update in Disney Dreamlight Valley tends to launch alongside a bunch of bug fixes, so we can probably expect to see some issues resolved on top of the new characters and content.

