Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Hit with Surprise Bans

Over the last few days, Disney Dreamlight Valley players have shared stories on social media about being issued mysterious warnings and even full on bans that prohibit them from accessing the game’s multiplayer content. On social media, the developers have largely avoided the topic, but unrelated posts on Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s official X/Twitter account have received several replies from players that have either been issued a ban, or simply want some clarification about the situation. Given the game’s popularity, there are a lot of people that are concerned about accidentally triggering a ban without knowingly violating the rules.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From what fans can tell, the bans and warnings are being triggered by users that trade or receive items that have been obtained through duplication tricks or methods that go against the game’s terms of service. The problem right now is that players are worried about exchanging or receiving items in Disney Dreamlight Valley that were hacked without their knowledge. It appears that Gameloft’s bans and warnings are casting a big net, and anyone that has an item obtained through these methods can end up in trouble. As players have pointed out on the game’s subreddit, there’s no easy way for a player to determine if a standard item was hacked, and it could have passed through multiple hands before that player received it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are concerned about being banned from multiplayer elements

A post on Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s official Discord has attempted to clarify what actions can result in bans. The post notes that players should only participate in Valley Visits with accounts that they trust, but that system clearly isn’t fool proof. Players that feel that they have been issued a ban or warning are encouraged to contact the team through its support page, which can be found right here. Some players have apparently had luck getting their multiplayer access reinstated this way, but there are still a lot of justifiable concerns at the moment.

Hacked items have been a problem in online multiplayer games for several years now. Fans of the Pokemon franchise know all too well how easy it is to unintentionally receive a hacked Pokemon through normal trading. If Disney Dreamlight Valley really is banning people that simply receive hacked items (rather than those that are doing the item farming), then it’s easy to see how this could become a big problem, and fans are justified in their frustration. Apparently, these bans expand beyond Valley Visits, and actually prevent players from participating in DreamSnaps competitions as well.

RELATED: Disney Dreamlight Valley Warns Players How to Avoid a Frustrating Bug in the Game’s New Update

Some of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s passionate players are making the decision to avoid Valley Visits for the time being, while others are considering dropping the game altogether. Hopefully the increased spotlight on these bans and warnings will result in more clarity from the developers. It’s difficult to say exactly how many bans and warnings have been issued, but the Disney Dreamlight Valley community seems to have a lot of anxiety right now, and the developers aren’t doing enough to make anyone feel better.

Have you received a ban or warning from Disney Dreamlight Valley? Has this controversy made you reconsider visiting the Valleys of other players? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Reddit]