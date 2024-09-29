Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Star Path, and Fans are Already Disappointed

The Dapper Delights Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be ending in just two days, meaning fans have a limited time to obtain items based on The Princess and the Frog, as well as the movie's 1920s time period. That means a new Star Path is around the corner, and the game's developers are once again teasing what's ahead. As is usually the case, these teases come in the form of emoji pairs shared on the game's official X/Twitter account. This time around, the emoji pairs include fireworks and a speaker, a fist and a microphone, and a backpack and a dragon.

As far as teases go, these ones are pretty cryptic! The central theme is tough to surmise, but some fans have put out guesses that include Coco, Turning Red, and Raya and the Last Dragon. It's easy to see how each of those could connect with at least one or two of the hints, but until Gameloft pulls back the curtain, it's all just speculation. As the Star Path's release draws closer, we can probably expect to see some more hints.

The one thing Disney Dreamlight Valley fans can agree on is that none of these teases seems indicative of a Halloween theme. Since this Star Path will be (presumably) released alongside the planned October update, fans were hoping to see some Star Path items related to the spooky season. Most of the people responding to Gameloft's Tweet are preemptively sharing frustration about a lack of Halloween theme. Fans might be jumping the gun a bit; while none of these hints seems to have any connection to Halloween, it doesn't necessarily mean the Star Path won't have some Halloween items, or even a Halloween theme that pulls from various movies.

At this time, the next Star Path and update for Disney Dreamlight Valley do not have a release date. We do know that they'll arrive in October, and this one will see the arrival of Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King. The narrative for that update will see players return to the Realm based on that film, and Gameloft has noted that the update will be "smaller in scope and shorter, with a focus on fixes and quality of life improvements."

