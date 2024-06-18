Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Update 11 Release Date and New Details

Disney Dreamlight Valley's new update has been officially announced, and it's coming a little bit later than initially expected. The update had previously been announced for "late spring" but it seems it's actually early summer instead, as the update will be coming out on June 26th. When the update drops, players will have a brand-new Realm to visit, based on the movie Mulan. Gameloft also confirmed today that Mulan will be joined in the game by Mushu. The red dragon was teased on the game's Twitter account earlier this month, and has now been officially confirmed.

The release date for Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11 was announced in a short video, which includes a little footage of Mulan and Mushu, as well as their Realm. The video can be found below.

As noted in the video, Mulan will have new quests for players to tackle, which will showcase "her strong spirit and determination." Unfortunately, the developers did not offer any other information about her quests, Realm, or anything else related to the new update. However, Gameloft has revealed a handful of other details over the last few weeks. We know that a new Star Path will accompany the game's next update, and it seems that it will have content based on both Mulan and Mary Poppins. We also know that the update will feature a bunch of bug fixes, including a resolution for an issue that has been making some objects appear as invisible. The update should also lead to fewer crashes on the game's various platforms.

With just over a week to go until the new update's release, we should start to learn a lot more over the next few days. One thing players should not expect to see with Update 11 is the next chapter in the game's paid expansion. A Rift in Time is broken up into three parts, the second of which was released alongside Update 10. The third and final part will be released with Update 12, which has a summer release window. The fact that Update 11 is now coming out in late June means we probably won't see that one until sometime in August, at the earliest.

