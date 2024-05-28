Disney Dreamlight Valley Hints at New Character for Update 11

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 10 just arrived at the start of May, making Daisy Duck available to all players. Another new update is set to be released in the coming weeks, and the game's developers are already dropping hints at things to come. In a post on the game's official Twitter account, developer Gameloft shared an image of several "Asian American and Pacific Islander-inspired recipes" that can be made in the game. The post was meant as a way of celebrating AAPI Month, but the post outright states that it's also offering "a hint at an upcoming character in the next Realm to open."

The image from Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found below.

(Photo: Disney, Gameloft)

Is Mushu Coming to Dreamlight Valley?

When the game's current roadmap was released last year, it contained a hint that a Realm in Update 11 will center around the movie Mulan. Since then, fans have just assumed that we'd see the film's eponymous character, but this tease has led to speculation that we'll see her joined by someone else. Many fans have pointed out that one of the dishes in the image is Mushu's Congee, which is named after the small red dragon that appeared in the animated movie (but not in the live-action remake).

There is a precedent for a Realm adding two characters at once; when Update 9 launched in February, it included a Monsters, Inc. Realm featuring Mike and Sully. Given that, it's entirely possible we could see Mushu added alongside Mulan. It doesn't hurt that the character became a fan favorite after debuting in Mulan, and has appeared in a lot of different Disney media in the decades since. In the original film, the character was voiced by Eddie Murphy, but Murphy has never reprised the role. If Mushu really is coming to the game, it's more likely the character will be voiced by Mark Mosely. Mosely has voiced Mushu in several projects, including multiple Kingdom Hearts games.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11

At this time, details about the next update are very slim. We know that it will be released in "late spring," which means we'll likely see it before June 20th. That means we should start to learn a lot more information soon, including any features that will be added. One thing we know for sure is that there won't be a new chapter in the current paid expansion A Rift in Time. The third and final part of that DLC is planned to be released alongside Update 12, which will be out sometime this summer.

