Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Bug Fixes Coming in Update 11

Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update should be coming very soon, and developer Gameloft has now revealed some of the fixes that players can expect to see. The list includes a handful of things fans should be pretty happy about, including a fix for an annoying issue that was making some objects appear invisible. That bug has led to a lot of frustrations for players over the last few weeks, especially those participating in DreamSnaps competitions. Players can expect to see the following improvements in Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11:

Optimizations to improve crash rates on all platforms

Objects will no longer appear as invisible

Daisy will share the time when you can start your next Boutique Challenge

Players will be able to cook all recipes outdoors without risking a related freeze

Resolutions for various dresses with clipping issues

Various quest progression blocker resolutions

Numerous other bug fixes & improvements

When is Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11 Coming?

As of this writing, a release date has not been announced for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update. However, Gameloft confirmed today that news will be coming next week. With a Nintendo Direct rumored to take place on Tuesday, June 18th, there's a good chance we could see the update revealed during the show. We've seen new updates detailed during Nintendo Direct presentations in the past, and the timing would make a lot of sense. If that does end up happening, Update 11 could be released that same day, or on June 19th. Since June 20th is the first official day of summer, a release on either of those days would still fit with the "late spring" release window that was established in the game's road map from last year.

What's in Update 11?

Outside of today's announced bug fixes, little has been revealed about Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update. What we do know is that there's going to be a new Realm introduced, and it looks like it's going to be based on the movie Mulan. Last month, Gameloft seemed to tease that Mulan could be joined by Mushu in the new update, but that has yet to be confirmed. Realms have featured multiple characters before, including the one based on Monsters, Inc., which was added to the game back in February. With the new update potentially arriving next week, we should have a lot more details about what to expect very soon.

How do you feel about this batch of bug fixes? Are there any other issues you've encountered in the game?