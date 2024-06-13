Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Next Star Path Theme

Disney Dreamlight Valley's "A Day at Disney" Star Path just came to an end this week, but developer Gameloft is already teasing plans for the next one. On X/Twitter, the company shared three sets of emojis, each of which has some kind of connection to the new Star Path. The first one is a shirt and cricket, the second is a sassy hand emoji and a hand fan, and the third is a pair of kites. Since a Mulan Realm is supposed to arrive in Update 11, it seems like the first two hints might be connected to that movie, and specifically the character Cri-Kee.

Mulan and... Mary Poppins?

When the Monsters, Inc. Realm launched in the game in February, Dreamlight Valley got a Star Path based on the film, so one mostly focused on Mulan is pretty likely. While the first two hints seem directly connected to the film, the third one seems to be something else entirely; Dreamlight Valley fans are guessing that it might have some kind of connection to Mary Poppins. It's not unusual for Star Paths to feature content based on multiple properties, and "Let's Go Fly a Kite" is one of the most well-known songs from Mary Poppins. For now, it's just speculation, but it seems like a pretty good guess!

Update 11 Release Date

The new Star Path will be launching alongside the game's next major update. We still don't have a release date, but Gameloft has stated that we'll learn more about it next week. At this time, a release on June 18th or 19th seems like a strong possibility. Since last year, Update 11 has had a "late spring" release window, and the first official day of summer is June 20th. Rumors have also suggested that a Nintendo Direct will take place on the 18th, and Dreamlight Valley updates have been revealed during these showcases in the past.

Gameloft has spent the last couple days revealing new details about Update 11, including some of the bug fixes that can be expected. The developer has also teased that Mulan could be joined in this update by Mushu, the small red dragon that appeared in the animated version of the movie.

