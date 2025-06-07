Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Have Just a Few Days to Vote on New Companion

Every so often, Disney Dreamlight Valley polls the community to decide what’s next. Most recently, Gameloft dropped a new survey asking gamers to vote on the next new companion. This Community Companion is set to join the game later this year in a free update. Starting on June 4th, Disney Dreamlight Valley has dropped a new survey each day until June 9th. That means fans have just a few more days to make their opinions known about the next new companion. Each survey asks for a different opinion, from the animal base to clothing and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next free Disney Dreamlight Valley update is headed our way on June 18th. That update, “The Mysteries of Skull Rock” will continue the story of The Forgotten. As this update is coming so soon, the community companion we’re voting on now will likely not be included. Instead, the survey is likely for a future free update later down the line. Even so, it’s exciting for fans to get the chance to chime in about what we want to see next.

Voting for the animal base and overall theme have already closed, but you can still look back on the options and see the winners. Thus far, it looks like fans most want to see a new dragon companion with a cottagecore vibe. Upcoming survey themes include today’s poll to choose an accessory for the new Disney Dreamlight Valley companion. On June 8th, gamers will be able to choose a head accessory, and on the final survey day, gamers will choose the trail that follows behind the cute companion critter.

Participate in our Community Companion design challenge!



It's not too late to vote and have your say in what type of companion will join the Valley ✨



Vote here: https://t.co/3UIcD4qCJZ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) June 7, 2025

If you want to make your opinion known, you can vote daily now through June 9th on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website. The designs aren’t final, but do give a general idea of what we can expect from the community companion in a future free update to the game.

Upcoming Companion Changes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although the newly selected community companion likely won’t show up in the very next free update, there will be some changes to companions. The June 18th free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will add friendship levels for companions. Gamers will also be able to name some companions, as long as they don’t already have names from their feature films.

2025 Free Content roadmap for Disney dreamlight valley

It’s likely that the new community companion will be added as part of celebrating and showcasing these new changes to companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The latest free content roadmap shows off free updates for Summer 2025, Autumn 2025, and Winter 2025. It’s likely we’ll see the new companion added in the Autumn or Winter updates down the line. There will also be new villagers and more to look forward to, including finally adding OG Disney princess Cinderella to the game.

Are you excited to vote on a new community companion for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Do you like the options that have taken the win so far? Let us know in the comments below!