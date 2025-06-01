Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Summer Star Path Rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next free update should be released over the next few weeks, and while Gameloft has not revealed a lot of concrete details about it just yet, we’re starting to get hints of things to come. The new update will launch alongside a new Star Path, and the developers are teasing some of the rewards that can be obtained. Following established tradition, Gameloft has revealed a trio of emoji pairs, each of which points to something that can be unlocked by those that participate while the Star Path is active.

The first of these emoji pairs features a pirate flag alongside a monkey face. The second pair is a mermaid alongside some coral. The third and final pair shows a spiral sea shell alongside bubbles. Taken on their own, these hints don’t mean much, but if you’ve been following along with Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s recent hints, things are starting to come into focus. We know that the new summer update has something to do with Skull Rock, which has led to heavy speculation that we’ll be seeing content based on Disney’s Peter Pan. These emoji hints seem to confirm a similar Star Path theme. The hints can be found in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

With a sprinkle of magic, a Star Path teaser emerges! ✨



Can you guess what to expect from these emojis?



– 🏴‍☠️🐵

– 🧜‍♀️🪸

– 🐚🫧 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 30, 2025

The first emoji hint is likely pointing at a new animal companion. That’s a pretty common Star Path reward, and a monkey pirate would be pretty adorable! The mermaid and coral pair is a little less easy to guess, but mermaids did appear prominently in Peter Pan. It’s possible this could hint at some kind of new furniture item used to decorate the Valley. The third and final hint could point to some kind of held item that produces bubbles. However, that’s just speculation until we get some kind of official reveal.

As of this writing, Gameloft has not confirmed when the new update will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley beyond a vague “summer” window. However, this is now the second big hint we’ve seen in a short amount of time, which means we can likely expect a full reveal soon. In addition to the Star Path tease, the developers also shared a cryptic image of a map a few days ago, which showed a red “x” located near Skull Rock.

From everything shown thus far, it seems that Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next update will connect to Peter Pan, we just don’t know in what way. It’s possible the game could be adding the character himself, or we could see a focus on the villainous Captain Hook instead. We have seen villains appear before their accompanying heroes were in the game, including Scar who came to Disney Dreamlight Valley long before Simba and Nala. If the past is anything to go by, we can likely expect some more hints over the coming days ahead of a full trailer. Hopefully we’ll get a lot more information very soon!

What are you expecting to see from the next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Would you prefer to see Peter Pan added, or Captain Hook? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!