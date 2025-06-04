Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Summer Update Release Date and Details

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s summer update, and we finally know when to expect it: the new update will be arriving on June 18th. The update is titled “The Mysteries of Skull Rock,” and this will pick back up the story of The Forgotten. Players will finally be able to have The Forgotten join the Valley, and they’ll even be able to assign them a name. As many players have suspected, this update will also see the arrival of a familiar face for Disney fans: Peter Pan!

Players will have to put in some effort to unlock Peter Pan, but once they have, the character will be able to join the Valley. Peter Pan will have his own set of quests, allowing players to unlock various Friendship gifts. Players will even help Peter form a new take on the Lost Boys, with characters from Disney Dreamlight Valley. As Gameloft teased recently, the new Star Path theme will also focus on content based on Peter Pan. The Star Path theme is “Adventures in Neverland,” and players will be able to unlock pirate and mermaid themed styles for their own character, as well as other residents like Minnie and Goofy. Today’s full developer update video can be found below.

Alongside this new update, players can expect to see changes to companions. Companions will now have friendship levels, and players will even be able to name some of them (though not those with existing names from Disney films, like Pua from Moana). It seems the second half of The Storybook Vale expansion will not be releasing on the same day as the summer update as previously expected; instead, it will arrive on July 9th. The second half of the expansion will allow players to have Maleficent join the Valley, as well as Aurora. The Sleeping Beauty star will apparently play an integral role in the rest of the storyline for the paid expansion. To celebrate, the expansion is currently on sale for those that haven’t purchased it.

In addition to news of the summer update and The Storybook Vale, Gameloft has revealed a new roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which takes us through the end of 2025. The next update arrives later this summer, and seems to feature content based on Pixar’s Inside Out. The autumn update will see players return to an existing Realm and meet a pair of new Villagers. Finally, things will conclude this winter with what seems to be the arrival of Cinderella.

Wrapping up the livestream, Gameloft teased that more quality of life features will be added later this year, including some changes to multiplayer for Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of those changes is cross-save for PlayStation users, which will finally be arriving alongside The Mysteries of Skull Rock. Fans have been asking to see this feature implemented for years now, so it’s great to see that it’s finally on the way!

Are you excited for these additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley? What quality of life changes are you hoping to see this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!