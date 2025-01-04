Disney Dreamlight Valley Has a Secret Code That Actually Works

Like many games these days, Disney Dreamlight Valley boasts a robust in-game shop full of items players can buy with real-life money. Not everyone has the extra coin to throw at these premium shop items, and even those who do still love free stuff. That’s where rare but exciting Disney Dreamlight Valley codes come in, offering players the opportunity to redeem free items courtesy of the game developers. With DDV, these codes mostly come during showcases and other events where Gameloft shows off new features or celebrates milestones. However, players recently realized a throwaway joke in the new Storybook Vale expansion actually reveals a real, redeemable code.

As part of their adventures in the Storybook Vale realm, players will get the chance to meet two of Disney’s most notorious villains. Maleficent, who already has those video game villain creds to her name thanks to the Kingdom Hearts franchise, and the ruler of the underworld himself, Hades. These two have created quite a mess in the realm they once shared, which has now been divided up between them. Players are tasked with finding both villains and trying to heal the rift.

Meeting Hades in the DDV Storybook Vale

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, meeting new characters can only mean one thing – new quests. With both Maleficent and Hades, the ruler of the realm will need to earn their trust by completing various tasks if they have any hope of saving Storybook Vale. And it’s one of Hades character quests that contains the sneaky code, which Gameloft hides in plain sight.

How to Redeem the Hades Code in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During the Your Own Personal Hades quest, Hades goes on one of his usual rants. This one, however, includes a brief joking comment about a discount code for Goofy’s stall. While many players might chuckle and carry on with the quest objectives, one player decided to take the time to see what would happen if they actually redeemed the code in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As it turns out, Hades’ joke about code HADES15 is, in fact, a real game code that players can redeem. To do so, simply head to the game menu, then go to settings. From there, head to the help section and scroll to the bottom, where it says “Redemption Code.” Then, enter the codes HADES15 to redeem a reward from the god of the Underworld himself.

Before players get too excited about this gift, remember that Hades isn’t one to give generous gifts for free. The reward isn’t a massive one, granting gamers exactly three carrots. Even so, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are pretty amused at this little touch to go along with Hades’ personality in the game. And hey, carrots come in handy when cooking certain popular dishes for Valley residents.

According to one DDV player who redeemed the code after learning about it, the note that comes along with it says “If you love hades, you’ll love this produce from Goofy’s stall. If you REALLY love hades, you’ll give it back to him as a gift.” Sadly, if you follow the advice and gift Hades his carrots, it doesn’t seem like he has any kind of reaction, but even so, it really is “top notch Hades behavior” as one fan puts it.

For those wondering about the reason behind carrots as the free code themed around Hades, it’s most likely related to the fact that carrots grow underground. Given that Hades rules the below-ground underworld, he’d naturally choose a root vegetable as the reward for his very-own code.