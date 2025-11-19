Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets New Free Update With Wishblossom Ranch Release

At long last, the moment that Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been waiting for has arrived. The new Wishblossom Ranch DLC is headed our way, adding rideable horse mounts to the game. We’ll also finally meet some classic Disney princesses and have a whole new world to explore. But even if you aren’t planning to buy the expansion right away, November 19th is a big day for all Disney Dreamlight Valley players. A new patch arrives alongside the expansion, bringing new content and bug fixes for the base game as well.

Wishblossom Ranch is the 3rd major expansion that has released for Disney Dreamlight Valley since the game launched in 2022. Like A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale, this DLC will bring in a new area for players to explore. But even those who only have the Disney Dreamlight Valley base game will be getting a few new shiny features on November 19th as well. Alongside the release of Wishblossom Ranch, Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a free patch on November 19th. Gameloft hasn’t revealed the exact time for the update, but most new patches and DLC tend to drop at around 9 AM EST.

Image courtesy of Gameloft

First up, let’s cover the Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes that will impact all players. The free update will usher in a Deluxe Winter Holiday Bundle that lets players redecorate key locations in the Valley. A quality-of-life update will ensure that Villagers no longer request favorite gifts or recipes that are only available in expansions that players haven’t yet purchased. For the full list of bug fixes and new content, see the official patch notes below:

New Content & Improvements

Celebrate the season with the Deluxe Winter Holiday Bundle! For the first time, you’ll be able to update the look of your Plaza, the Scrooge McDuck Store, Chez Remy’s restaurant, and more. This bundle will also include the magnificent Holiday Dream Castle skin.

Builders prepare, as this update also introduces the Icy Mountain River Kit and more winter-themed goods to the Premium Shop.

Villagers’ favorite gifts and restaurant requests will no longer be impacted by expansion content (resources, meals, etc.), until the player enters that expansion. This update has been applied to all Disney Dreamlight Valley expansions.



Top Changes & Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in the “The Definition of a Hero” quest where the required characters were not properly mentioned in the request.

Fixed an issue in the “Protecting the Camp” quest where only 9 out of 10 seeds would register as watered.

Fixed an issue on Xbox where, in some instances, clothing items could become bugged.

Increased the duration of critical success when catching Snippets.

Fixed an issue where the Halloween Castle Skin was missing certain visual details on specific devices.

Fixed an issue where a grass texture could be seen on the Halloween Castle Skin exterior.

Fixed an issue where items placed on the Greenhouse Bench could no longer be selected.

Fixed an issue where items placed on the Industrial Shelf could no longer be selected.

Fixed an issue with The Wooden Potion Cupboard item where placement spots for items were missing.

Fixed an issue in the Inside Out Realm where a Memory Wall might remain raised, causing controls to be hidden.

Fixed an issue with the Floating Festival where it did not specify which Village the portal appeared in.

Fixed an issue where stalls appeared in low resolution on certain devices.

Fixed an issue where bodies of water could sometimes be visible through certain wings.

Fixed an issue affecting both the Yzma Headpiece and Outfit.

Fixed clipping issues with the Yellow Island Tank Top.

Fixed a clipping issue with the Masquerade Ball Mask.

Fixed a clipping issue during the Companion Photo Mode pose with Nana.

Fixed an issue where selecting options in Selfie Mode caused the camera mode to change while using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where control button icons from one type of gamepad could appear when using a different type.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes for Wishblossom Ranch DLC

Image courtesy of Gameloft

For those who’ve already ordered the Wishblossom Ranch DLC, here are the patch notes for the latest expansion to Disney Dreamlight Valley:

New Content for Wishblossom Ranch Owners

Next stop: Wishblossom Ranch! Once the coziest relaxation destination in all the Valley, this alpine ranch is now in a state of disrepair, and its residents now need your help to get it back up and running.

Bring the once-neglected ranch back to life and uncover the cause of the Wish Magic catastrophe affecting the surrounding lands.

Befriend, ride, and customize majestic horses, then feed and take care of them to unlock their abilities.

Discover the breathtaking alpine mountains of the Wishing Alps, home to the titular Wishblossom Ranch. Here, you’ll meet Snow White, the original princess from Disney’s Snow White, who will help you care for the ranch and teach you how to bond with your horses.

Later, in the Wishblossom Heart, you’ll meet Tinker Bell, the spirited fairy from Disney’s Peter Pan, who will use her pixie dust to help you restore the Wishblossom Mountains to their original state.

You’ll also befriend Maximus from Disney’s Tangled, whose commanding determination will guide you as you journey to the Victorian-style Glamor Gulch.

There, you’ll encounter Cruella De Vil from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, whose distinct sense of fashion will leave its mark on your travels, and Khan from Disney’s Mulan, who will assist you with his headstrong spirit.

Finally, arrive at the whimsically overgrown Pixie Acres, where you’ll meet Tigger from Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, who will bring his infectious energy to your adventure, and Pegasus from Disney’s Hercules, whose bravery will propel you forward!

Explore these new areas to discover deconstructed Blueprints—a new form of crafting that can be found across every Biome. Repair items right where they stand with a little bit of pixie dust and gathered resources.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch launches with its complete main story available on day one!

Four new villagers will be ready to join you in the Valley, each accompanied by their own friendship quests and rewards to enjoy.

Three Disney horses will also join your Valley, along with their abilities to facilitate your daily tasks.

