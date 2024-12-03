Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Have One Last Chance to Get Tinkybara Companion

Cute critters like the recently released baby dragons and owls are one key piece of what makes Disney Dreamlight Valley magical. While players can befriend many creatures in their daily lives in the Valley, other companions are a bit more special – and harder to come by. The recently released Tinkerbell-themed Capybara companion has taken the Disney Dreamlight Valley community’s hearts with its adorable ridiculousness, but players only have a limited time to get their hands on this cute costumed critter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tinkerbell Capybara, dubbed by some fans as Tinkybara, is currently available as part of a Premium Bundle in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Shop. But with the upcoming Sew Delightful update, the Premium Shop is about to update, which means fans can only grab the Tinker Bell Capybara bundle for one more day. It will expire on December 4th, 2024, to be replaced by Premium Shop items yet unknown.

Tinker Bell Capybara in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop

If you’re determined to acquire this cute winged companion, you need to run, not walk, to the Premium Shop. The Tinker Bell Capybara companion bundle is available for 2,000 Moonstones, but only until December 4th.

Moonstones are an in-game currency can be purchased with real-life dollars, but can also be slowly earned by completing Star Path tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some players like to save up their earned Moonstones so they can snag exciting purchases like these. It can take some time to earn that many Moonstones, with Star Path tasks offering something around 15-20 Moonstones each, but hardcore players are here for the grind.

Alternatively, you can spend $9.99 USD (or local equivalent) in the in-game shop for a Moonstone Pack that contains 2,500 Moonstones – enough for Tinkybara and a little extra.

Bonus Moonstones were also recently awarded as part of the preorder package with the Storybook Vale Expansion Pass. While there were some issues granting players their full amount if they got the Magical Edition, most players should have received their 5,000 Moonstones. That’s plenty for Tinkybara even for those still waiting on the rest of their rewards.

Dreamlight Valley Fans Adore Costumed Capybara

Players are absolutely loving this adorable costumed capybara, who makes a great companion for players who enjoy cosplaying Tinker Bell in their Disney Dreamlight Valley life. As one fan puts it, “It’s so stupid looking that it’s actually cute.” And yes, yes it is. Alas, those wings are just cosmetic – this capybara can’t fly, even if player avatars with wings can.

This isn’t the first costumed capybara Disney Dreamlight Valley has gifted players, and it hopefully won’t be the last. A previous Flowery Capybara companion was giving Rapunzel vibes with its little blonde wisp of hair and purple flowers, and many fans are hoping for a whole set of cosplay capybara to come. Capybara Elsa singing “Let It Go,” anyone?

For those hoping to continue their collection of capybara companions or for the biggest Tinkerbell fans, this Premium Shop item is only available until December 4th, so make sure to grab those Moonstones and hand them over to Mickey Mouse before then. While Premium Shop items often do repeat eventually, these companions tend to be rarer than most, so it’s best to get them while they’re available or risk missing out for quite some time.