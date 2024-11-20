Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Are Missing Storybook Vale Rewards

Many Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are jumping into the exciting new Storybook Vale Part 1 Expansion pass today. But those who preordered the special Magical Edition logged on to find that their exclusive rewards were nowhere to be found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Magical Edition of Storybook Vale costs $20 more than the standard DLC as is available across all platforms where Dreamlight Valley is available. It was large part of the preorder campaign for the game, but players can still opt for this special edition for a limited time now that Storybook Vale is out.

For that extra price, the Magical Edition was supposed to include a few special perks for players, including 10,000 Moonstones, the in-game currency that lets Disney Dreamlight Valley players buy exclusive cosmetic items for themselves and other residents of the Valley. Preordering the standard version of The Storybook Vale Expansion pass, by contrast, only offered a bonus of 5,000 Moonstones – which seems to be all that players are getting right now, regardless of the edition they purchased.

Storybook Vale Magical Edition Bonuses via Dreamlight Valley

In addition to these valuable Moonstones, the Magical Edition included some in-game item rewards as well. The Magical Edition exclusives are a Baby Pegasus Companion and Companion house, a special dress & ensemble for the Vale, and an Autumn Manor House style. Players who logged on right at launch hoping to meet their very own Pegasus, however, quickly realized he was nowhere to be found.

According to players who bought the Storybook Vale Magical Edition, the additional Moonstones and some or all of the reward items are currently missing from their games. For many fans, decorating their personal Disney paradise and donning cute custom costumes is much of the fun of Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re understandably upset, therefore, to missing out on a cozy house and costume combination they were hoping to have upon entering the Vale for the first time.

We are aware of an issue where some players purchasing Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale – Magical Edition are experiencing a delay in receiving the total value of Moonstones and items exclusive to the bundle.



Our team is actively investigating this, and we appreciate… — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 20, 2024

Thankfully, the team behind Disney Dreamlight Valley is already aware of the missing rewards. They are actively working to investigate the issue and resolve it, which includes making sure that players who opted for this special version of the Expansion Pass will get their reward bundles.

While it’s certainly disappointing to log in and find those items missing, players can rest assured that Gameloft does plan to honor those preorder goodies as soon as they’re able to. As of now, there’s no word on when the bundle glitch might be resolved or when players will be able to meet Pegasus and learn what winged baby horses like to eat.

Thankfully, there’s plenty to explore in the Storybook Vale while waiting on those rewards to come through. While there’s no Pegasus just yet, there are two other critters to feed and befriend, from the friendly owls in The Bind to the timid baby dragons in The Wild Woods. Or for players who need a more robust distraction, there’s always chasing down those friendship quests with Merida and Flynn Rider, plus a new bookish delight for Belle and The Beast.