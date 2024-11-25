Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Highest Priority Bug Fixes for Storybook Vale

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans were thrilled to jump into the game’s new world of Storybook Vale in the recently released Storybook Vale Expansion Pass. Like any brand-new game, however, the DLC came with a few unexpected bugs that have plagued players as they explore this whole new world. Fans who bought the Magical Edition were quick to notice some missing reward items, which the Dreamlight Valley team is still actively investigating. As players ventured further into the world of Storybook Vale, however, additional bugs that impact quest progression and daily Story Magic tasks made themselves known.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, citizens of the Valley can rest assured that Gameloft is aware of several high-priority glitches that will be resolved with the upcoming Sew Delightful update on December 4th. Via X, Disney Dreamlight Valley shared the bugs that will be squashed when the new update drops.

We've been closely monitoring your valuable feedback and wanted to provide an update on several high-priority issues following the launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale expansion pass.



In addition to our ongoing investigation of the issue affecting some players’… — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 25, 2024

Sew Delightful will be the next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley following the recent patch that released shortly before the launch of Storybook Vale. The free update was already slated to include some new features for the base game and a number of standard quality of life improvements to round out 2024 in Dreamlight Valley.

Now, the team behind Disney Dreamlight Valley promise to provide fixes for four major Storybook Vale Expansion Pass glitches along with the new free content. The highest priority items are mainly those that impact the progression of key Storybook Vale quests, including:

The “Archery and Archrivals” quest, where missing posters and Villager conversations led to broken quest progression

The “Company of the Wolf” quest, where some buried items and dig spots were not appearing or spawning in areas where players couldn’t dig

Fixes for items spawning in inaccessible locations, including those un-gettable flowers spawning under the bridge in The Bind

Fixes for an issue where removed Inkies were not correctly being added to Storybook Duties and achievements

These much-needed bug fixes will greatly improve the player experience in Storybook Vale, where missing flowers and quest items have stalled progress for even the most dedicated Disney Dreamlight Valley players.

Flynn Rider, Star of the currently bugged company of the wolf quest

In addition to these key improvements, the December 4th update will include planned free content for the Sew Delightful update, the last major addition to the game for 2024. This free update includes the addition of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas as a new Villager with a brand-new host of Friendship quests and quilted rewards. The Sew Delightful update will also set players on a new Star Path, the winter-themed Frost & Fairies Star Path featuring plenty of ice-themed items perfect for in-game Elsa cosplay.

There is no official word on whether the issue of missing Magical Edition rewards will be fixed in the December 4th Sew Delightful update, though the team does state they’re still investigating the issue. That means players may have to wait a bit longer for their bonus Moonstones, but can at least get credit for clearing up those Inkies while they wait.