How to Complete Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Flynn Rider Quest (And It’s Not What You’d Expect)

One of the most exciting parts of a new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is getting to meet new beloved Disney characters. For Expansion Pass players, Storybook Vale Part 1 will bring Merida from Brave, Hades from Hercules, and everyone’s favorite charming rogue, Flynn Rider from Tangled.

Some new arrivals to the Valley are easier to find than others, and players will meet Merida sooner than they might expect. But if you’re ready to see that smolder, you may be wondering just how to unlock Flynn Rider in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unlike many character quests, which begin in character-specific realms, Flynn’s quest is a bit different – players won’t realize it’s him they’re tracking down until the quest is complete!

Flynn Rider gets unlocked in Storybook Vale through a wolfish quest called A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing. This quest will be available only after players spend 5000 Story Magic to unlock the Wild Woods biome and encounter the strange gateway hidden in its depths. Stumbling upon this area will begin the Wolf of the Wilds quest, which leads to the first Fairy Tale Trial of the Storybook Vale.

The gateway to A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing in Storybook Vale

These trials involve entering specific stories through these gateways, where you’ll complete puzzles to help repair the Vale. Upon finding the broken wheel in the bushes near the fountain, players can use the Royal Net to enter the portal. Once inside, start A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing by approaching the big “growling” doors at the far end of the hallway.

Behind these doors lurks a mysterious stranger who is convinced they’re a wolf, and it’s up to the player to prove they’re not. To do so – and unlock Flynn Rider – players will need to solve three puzzles. These puzzles help you disprove all of your strange new friend’s wolfish qualities to prove they’re actually human:

What big feet he has

What a wolfish smell he has

What a fierce howl he has

There are three doors in this area that players can enter, and each includes a puzzle that will earn you the items you need.

To find the slippers that prove the feet aren’t so big after all, head through the door to the left of the hall. Inside, you’ll find a locked vault with strange symbols on it. Reading the note beside the vault shows that the combination is painted on the walls of the room. Find each glowing illustration and the number above it, then match them to the vault to solve the puzzle and find the first item.

The First Note for A Sheep In Wolf’s Clothing

For players who may be struggling to spot the clues, the correct order is Wolf, Castle, Dragon, Flower. Grab the wolfish slippers that appear, then head back out and across the hall for the next trial. To enter the room with the wolfish howl, use the Royal Shovel on the castle emblem on the floor in front of the second door. Be sure to line it up so that the emblem glows, as the shovel won’t work on the floor surrounding this special spot.

The Door to the Fierce Howl for A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing

Upon entering the now open door, players will face another puzzle – three construction areas where they will need to place specific items. The note explains what to do once more – place the hay, sticks, and bricks in the correct Three Little Pigs story order to unlock the gramophone to disprove Flynn’s wolfish howl.

Finally, players should head to the last door, which is up some stairs to the left. This room contains a cooking stove and a puzzle to recreate the wolfish scent recipe. Ingredients line the wall next to the cooking area, but which ones to choose? Reading the note near the stove will provide a hint about which ingredients are required for Eau De Wolf.

Finished Eau de Wolf for A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

The ingredients indicated by the clue are Wolf Fur, Oil, and Woodland Pine Fragrance. Combine them in the cooking pot to craft the final bit of proof and you’re ready to meet Flynn Rider! Head back to the growling door and turn in your proof to convince the man behind the door that he’s not a wolf.

At this point, the handsome Flynn Rider will emerge and reveal how he came to be in this state! Players will then be able to place his house in the Vale, officially welcoming the new character Flynn Rider to Disney Dreamlight Valley.